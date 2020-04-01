Sonakshi Sinha's Best Scenes From 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi'; Check Them Out

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is a 2018 film directed by Mudassar Aziz. The movie was produced by Aanand L. Rai and Krishika Lulla. The movie stars Diana Penty as the eponymous character from the Happy Bhag Jayegi first part and Sonakshi Sinha as her namesake in the sequel. Take a look at some of the best scenes from Sonakshi's film which would definitely tempt you to watch the film.

The perfect 'Happy' swap

The 2018 sequel of Happy Bhag Jayegi brings a lot more fun than the first part with the inclusion of new characters. In Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, one can see that a horticulture professor named Happy gets kidnapped and ends up in China. But after learning about what has actually happened, she plans her escape with the help of Khushwant Singh and the original Happy as well.

When Jimmy and Piyush enter Sonakshi's house

Jimmy Sheirgill and Piyush Mishra enter Sonakshi Sinha's house to look for Happy. They get confused about whether Sonakshi is the Happy that they were searching for. While both of them are in the house, Chang also comes in and finally they end up knocking down Chang.

When Jimmy flirts with Sonakshi at a store

Jimmy Sheirgill gets smitten by Sonakshi Sinha and falls head over heels in love with her. While in a store, he tries to have a cute conversation with Sonakshi and gets completely bowled over by her compliments for him.

When Sonakshi teaches Chang how to be a don

In this scene, Sonakshi Sinha teaches Chang how to be a don and what steps he should actually be taking. She cleverly tells him what he should do so as to not hear anymore scolding from his boss. However, in reality, Sonakshi is actually planning her own escape.

