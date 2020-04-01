Sonakshi Sinha's 'Akira' & Other Films Where Women Were Their Own Saviours

Over the past few years, Bollywood has been making quite a few films that are progressive, in terms of women empowerment. There were a few films in recent years that featured female characters who were their own heroes. They were the ones who tackled tough situations in their own way. Have a look at a few films where the female protagonists were their own saviours:

Films with strong female characters

1. Akira

Akira was an action drama released in the year 2016. The plot of this film revolved around a woman who had been imprisoned at a young age and ended up being involved in a crime later in life. The film was directed by A R Murugadoss, who also contributed to the story of the film. Akira featured Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead who battled the wrongs on her own, in spite of being misunderstood by her family. The film also starred actors Konkona Sen Sharma and Anurag Kashyap in pivotal roles.

2. Queen

Queen was a comedy-drama film released in the year 2013. The plot of this film revolved around a woman who discovered herself in the quest to get over her ex-fiance. The film was directed by Vikas Bahl, who also contributed to the story of this film. Kangana Ranaut played the role of Rani here, who set off to enjoy her honeymoon on her own after her fiancé broke off the wedding on short notice. Queen also starred actors like Rajkummar Rao and Lisa Haydon in pivotal roles.

3. English Vinglish

English Vinglish was a family entertainer released in the year 2012. The plot of this film revolved around a woman who felt she was not given enough respect in the family because she did not know the English language. The film was written and directed by Gauri Shinde. It had Sridevi essaying the role of Shashi who learns English with time. English Vinglish also starred actors like Adil Hussain, Priya Anand, Mehdi Nebbou, among others, in pivotal roles.

4. Kahaani

Kahaani was a mystery film released in the year 2012. The plot of the film revolved around a pregnant woman who was back in India, looking for her missing husband. The film was directed by Sujoy Ghosh, who also contributed to the story of the film. It featured actor Vidya Balan in the shoes of Vidya Bagchi who was successful in digging out the truth about her missing husband. Kahaani also starred actors like Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

