Alia Bhatt's Best Dialogues In Her Award Winning Performance As Safeena From 'Gully Boy'

In 2019, Zoya Akhtar directed one of the most acclaimed movie, Gully Boy (2019), featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The movie revolved around the story of Indian street rappers and their lives. It gave the two actors to prove their versatility yet again. While Ranveer Singh played the character of Murad, trying to move out of the streets to fulfil his dreams with perfection, Alia Bhatt too played the stereotype-defying Safeena with full conviction.

Not only the performances but also the dialogues of Gully Boy took our heart away. Here are Alia Bhatt’s best dialogues from Gully Boy. Read ahead-

Best dialogues of Alia Bhatt as Safeena from Gully Boy

Mere boyfriend ke saath koi gulu gulu karenga toh toh dhoptuingi hi na usko

This is a scene from Gully Boy, where Safeena is seen telling Murad that if any other girl tried to get involved with her boyfriend, she will definitely hit her. The dialogue got Alia Bhatt many praises and much appreciation. The movie is also often marked because of this dialogue.

Maar jayega tu

The scene after follows with Safeena and Murad having an argument. Murad clearly doesn’t agree with Safeena going ahead and hitting another girl just for talking to him, and asks Safeena to stop being possessive and to stop thinking of herself as a big goon. To make Murad feel better, Safeena agrees to the fact that it won’t happen again. When Murad asks her to promise this, she says that if she will make the promise, there are chances that he might die. Alia Bhatt acted with the perfect mixture of seriousness and humour in the scene, and was loved by all.

Lekin sab kuch sahi raha toh ek din aapka liver transplant kar sakti hoon

In the movie, Safeena is put in a situation where she is forced to meet the family of a boy in order to fix their marriage. Safeena, being the bold personality that she is, subtly makes the family feel uncomfortable so that instead of Safeena saying anything, they reject her. The dialogue became a major laughing punch in the movie.

