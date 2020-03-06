'Guilty' Reviews Hit The Internet, Netizens Praise The Kiara Advani Starrer Film

Back in June 2019, Netflix had announced that Kiara Advani will be featuring in a film titled Guilty. The Kiara Advani starrer has now released on Netflix today i.e March 6, 2020. The film features Kiara Advani, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada in pivotal roles. The film revolves around the gripping story of a songwriter whose boyfriend has been accused of rape. This is also Dharma productions' first digital venture under the subsidiary named Dharmatics. The film is being praised heavily by netizens heavily and an outpour of praise for the film has started on social media platforms. Check out what netizens are saying about Guilty.
Also read: Kiara Advani looks beautiful with no makeup on, check pictures
Just saw #guilty on Netflix...— Deep Prakash Singh (@DeepPrakashSi13) March 6, 2020
Fantastic movie 👌👌@advani_kiara I can't forget your role...u are too good actress...top of bollywood...best wishes for your next project@Akansharanjan u totally surprised us..no one can say it is yr first film . brilliant acting
⭐⭐⭐⭐superhit
Also read: Kiara Advani's 'Kabir Singh' and other films that were called misogynistic
Saw #Guilty i can say this is MUST WATCH@advani_kiara u r brilliant in this I have never seen you like that spectacular role....u r fabulous— Rahul Birla 045 (@RahulBirla045) March 6, 2020
Story was incredible..all actor/actress doing their job very very well... @karanjohar 👍
🔥🔥#GuiltyOnNetflix
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 4/5
Also read: Kiara Advani's best scenes from the movie 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'; see here
Just finished watching #Guilty a movie based on Sexual Harassment and how MeToo moment is a defining moment for empowerment for a generation of women, breaking the silence . @advani_kiara and all actors are so amazing in their respective characters. Give it a watch 💯— Raaz Bani Rahe ( MUFC ) (@KeepItRaaaz) March 6, 2020
Also read: Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani give a stylish twist to corsets; See pictures
Powerful .— Manasbi Poudel (@iammanasvi) March 6, 2020
To better our conscience, here's a movie we need to watch. STOP being judgemental over everything a GIRL does and start accepting her the way she is. #Guilty
we are supposed to be quiet but no wonder it engraves to our self.#FightBackhttps://t.co/m2mmxGSG5g
Also read: Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani show how to sport cross-body designer bags with elegance
This movie actually tells us how we as a society are failing victims and are guilty of fostering perpetrators at various levels.— Kalyani Gupta (@kalyanigupta25) March 6, 2020
Sexual harassment is a serious issue plaguing our society in such an impactful way! Must watch #Guilty #GuiltyOnNetflix @advani_kiara @ruchinarain18
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.