The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Guilty' Reviews Hit The Internet, Netizens Praise The Kiara Advani Starrer Film

Web Series

Guilty reviews have started surfacing on the internet as the film has just dropped recently on Netflix. Read below to know what fans are saying about the film.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Guilty reviews

Back in June 2019, Netflix had announced that Kiara Advani will be featuring in a film titled Guilty. The Kiara Advani starrer has now released on Netflix today i.e March 6, 2020. The film features Kiara Advani, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada in pivotal roles. The film revolves around the gripping story of a songwriter whose boyfriend has been accused of rape. This is also Dharma productions' first digital venture under the subsidiary named Dharmatics. The film is being praised heavily by netizens heavily and an outpour of praise for the film has started on social media platforms. Check out what netizens are saying about Guilty

Also read: Kiara Advani looks beautiful with no makeup on, check pictures

Kiara Advani's Guilty - fan reviews

Also read: Kiara Advani's 'Kabir Singh' and other films that were called misogynistic

Also read: Kiara Advani's best scenes from the movie 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'; see here

Also read: Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani give a stylish twist to corsets; See pictures

Also read: Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani show how to sport cross-body designer bags with elegance

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chidambaram
CHIDAMBARAM HITS BACK AT SITHARAMAN
Tahir
TAHIR HUSSAIN SENT TO 7 DAY CUSTODY
IPL
GANGULY ON IPL 2020
BBC
COMPLAINT AGAINST BBC TO POLICE
Sachin
SACHIN TEACHES HOW TO WASH HANDS
Baaghi
'BAAGHI 3': INTERNET REVIEWS FILM