'Guilty' Reviews Hit The Internet, Netizens Praise The Kiara Advani Starrer Film

Back in June 2019, Netflix had announced that Kiara Advani will be featuring in a film titled Guilty. The Kiara Advani starrer has now released on Netflix today i.e March 6, 2020. The film features Kiara Advani, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada in pivotal roles. The film revolves around the gripping story of a songwriter whose boyfriend has been accused of rape. This is also Dharma productions' first digital venture under the subsidiary named Dharmatics. The film is being praised heavily by netizens heavily and an outpour of praise for the film has started on social media platforms. Check out what netizens are saying about Guilty.

Kiara Advani's Guilty - fan reviews

Just saw #guilty on Netflix...

Fantastic movie 👌👌@advani_kiara I can't forget your role...u are too good actress...top of bollywood...best wishes for your next project@Akansharanjan u totally surprised us..no one can say it is yr first film . brilliant acting

⭐⭐⭐⭐superhit — Deep Prakash Singh (@DeepPrakashSi13) March 6, 2020

Saw #Guilty i can say this is MUST WATCH@advani_kiara u r brilliant in this I have never seen you like that spectacular role....u r fabulous

Story was incredible..all actor/actress doing their job very very well... @karanjohar 👍

🔥🔥#GuiltyOnNetflix

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 4/5 — Rahul Birla 045 (@RahulBirla045) March 6, 2020

Just finished watching #Guilty a movie based on Sexual Harassment and how MeToo moment is a defining moment for empowerment for a generation of women, breaking the silence . @advani_kiara and all actors are so amazing in their respective characters. Give it a watch 💯 — Raaz Bani Rahe ( MUFC ) (@KeepItRaaaz) March 6, 2020

Powerful .

To better our conscience, here's a movie we need to watch. STOP being judgemental over everything a GIRL does and start accepting her the way she is. #Guilty

we are supposed to be quiet but no wonder it engraves to our self.#FightBackhttps://t.co/m2mmxGSG5g — Manasbi Poudel (@iammanasvi) March 6, 2020

This movie actually tells us how we as a society are failing victims and are guilty of fostering perpetrators at various levels.

Sexual harassment is a serious issue plaguing our society in such an impactful way! Must watch #Guilty #GuiltyOnNetflix @advani_kiara @ruchinarain18 — Kalyani Gupta (@kalyanigupta25) March 6, 2020

