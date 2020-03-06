Kareena Kapoor Khan Joins Sara Ali Khan And Selena Gomez As The Ambassador Of This Brand

It’s all ‘Good Newwz’ for all Kareena Kapoor Khan fans as the actor has finally joined Instagram. The fans of the actor have been waiting for a long time to see the actor on social media. The actor made her Instagram debut with a picture of herself sporting a Puma outfit. Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram is under the handle @kareenakapoorkhan.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best Scenes From The Movie 'Kambakkht Ishq'; See Here

Puma’s new brand ambassador

Kareena Kapoor Khan becomes the new face of Puma as she was announced as the brand ambassador of the brand. The announcement was made by the German sportswear company that they have signed the Udta Punjab actor. Kareena joins the likes of Sara Ali Khan, MC Mary Kom, and Dutee Chand in India and Adriana Lima, Selena Gomez as well as Cara Delevingne globally.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan Is A Stunner In These Polka Dot Dresses; See Pictures

Kareena Kapoor will be headlining the Studio Collection of Puma, which is a low-intensity apparel collection for working out, specifically for yoga, barre, and pilates. According to an article in a leading daily, merging Kareena with this collection is done with the aim of encouraging women to lead a life full of fitness and health.

The article has quoted Abhishek Ganguly, the general manager of Puma India and Southeast Asia. He talked about how Kareena is the personification of the philosophy on which the brand runs. This philosophy is ‘where the gym meets the runway’. He also shares that Kareena is an inspiration and is also an example of how women can have a healthy lifestyle along with their duties and work. Gupta shared his excitement on partnering with Kareena and said that they want to ignite the narrative of a stronger woman.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram Debut Gets The ‘cat Out Of The Bag’, Fans Can’t Keep Calm

This new studio collection is said to be available from April 2020. This collection will be present on PUMA.com. You can also shop from Puma stores and selected multi-brand retailers.

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan Reveals A Trait Of Kareena Kapoor Khan She Wishes To Acquire

Kareena Kapoor on Instagram is certainly creating hype in fans. They all wait for the glimpses of her personal life. Kareena Kapoor's photos were initially shared on Instagram by an official handle named @therealkareenakapoorkhan.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan Makes Her Instagram Debut, Netizens Welcome Her With Open Arms

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.