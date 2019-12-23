Best Films Of Kalki Koechlin That Worked Well With Critics And Fans Alike

Kalki Koechlin has worked in a number of critically acclaimed films. Her various films have been loved for her performance and their plot. Here are five films of the actor that are loved for her input.

Best works of Kalki Koechlin

1. That Girl in Yellow Boots (2010)

That Girl in Yellow Boots was a mystery drama film that released in the year 2010. The film revolves around a woman who is searching for her father in India. It was directed by Anurag Kashyap, who also contributed to the story along with Kalki Koechlin. That Girl in Yellow Boots stars her in the lead role. The film also stars the actors Prashant Prakash and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles. The film was loved by critics.

2. Shaitan (2011)

Shaitan was an action drama film released in the year 2011. It revolves around a group of spoilt brats who commit a crime. The film was directed by Bejoy Nambiar. It stars Kalki Koechlin as one of the lead actors of the film. Shaitan also stars the actors Shiv Pandit and Gulshan Devaiah, amongst others.

3. Margarita with a Straw (2014)

Margarita with a Straw was a drama film released in the year 2014. The film revolves around a cerebral palsy patient. It was directed jointly by Shonali Bose and Nilesh Maniyar. Kalki Koechlin plays the lead role in this film. Margarita with a Straw also stars the Revathy in a pivotal role. The film was loved by the critics for the performances in it and the plot.

4. A Death in the Gunj (2016)

A Death in the Gunj was a drama thriller released in the year 2016. The film revolves around a young man who goes on a family road trip. It was directed by Konkona Sen Sharma, who also contributed to the story of the film. A Death in the Gunj stars Kalki Koechlin as one of the family members of the lead character. It also stars the actors Vikrant Massey and Gulshan Devaiah amongst others.

5. Ribbon (2017)

Ribbon was a family drama released in the year 2017. The film revolves an urban working couple. Ribbon was directed by Rakhee Sandilya. The film stars Kalki Koechlin as the female lead of the film. It also stars the actors Sumeet Vyas and Abhudar-Al-Hasan. Ribbon was rated well by most critics.

