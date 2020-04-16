When Hrithik Roshan Spoke About Having No Regrets In Life

In an interview, actor Hrithik Roshan had spoken about having no regrets in life. He said that he has been evolving a lot as an actor with each passing year. Roshan shared many insights from his life and let people in on his experience with the film industry. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Hrithik Roshan talked about having no regrets in life

When Hrithik was asked about having any regrets, the actor laughed out loud. Hrithik spoke of having absolutely no regrets in life. Roshan felt his life had been extremely good. He found himself thankful for getting the opportunity to not only be a part of great films but also the privilege of having worked with skilled actors and people around. Roshan strongly believed in not wanting to change a thing about his life.

Hrithik was also asked if he wanted to pursue direction. He spoke of his passion for acting and not wanting to venture into another direction at that time. He also spoke about his love for challenges and be ready to accept what came his way. Hrithik further expressed his shock on having completed more than half a decade in the industry. The actor had made his debut with Ameesha Patel in the iconic romantic drama, Kahi Naa... Pyaar Hai in the year 2000.

He also said he was grateful to have experienced life in different forms and have learned so much from the industry. The Guzarish actor found his career to be rewarding and cherished each and every moment of it. Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in the fourth installment of the Krrish series -- that is Krrish 4. The film is slated to release this year.

