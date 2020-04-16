Sushant Singh Thanks 'Lakshya Co-star Hrithik Roshan For 'generous' Donation To CINTAA

Hrithik Roshan recently provided financial aid to support cine and TV artists and their families. This gesture from Hrithik comes at a time when the country is facing a nationwide lockdown due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus. It is because of this pandemic many films and TV serials have halted production to ensure the utmost safety of their cast and crew. However, several sections of the film and television industry have not been able to hold up well as they are daily wage workers.

Hrithik Roshan thanked by Lakshya co-star Sushant Singh

Actor Sushant Singh, who is also the general secretary and head of CINTAA, personally thanked Hrithik Roshan for the donation he made to the cause. In a heartfelt tweet, Sushant Singh quoted a popular phrase mentioning the support Hrithik has provided. Sushant Singh later goes on to thank Hrithik for his generous donation made towards the fraternity. Sushant also gave Hrithik a huge shout out in admiration for the good work he has done. In conclusion, Sushant Singh also added a snippet of himself and Hrithik Roshan from their time shooting for Lakshya.

‘कंधों से मिलते हैं कंधे,

कदमों से कदम मिलते हैं !!’



A big shoutout to my friend @iHrithik for his generous contribution to help our fraternity @CintaaOfficial

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ahkB6JqKmk — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh سوشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) April 15, 2020

The film fraternity has been doing its best to ensure that these artists and crew members have means to basic survival. Hrithik Roshan has donated to CINTAA in order to ensure that the members and the families are taken care of. The families of several daily wage workers have been suffering pay cuts and therefore a shortage of food and supply, hence CINTAA aims at fulfilling these needs of those in distress.

Lakshya was one of the earlier films starring Hrithik Roshan where he played an army man. He got to work alongside Sushant in the movie. The coming of age story was directed by Farhan Akhtar. Hrithik Roshan has been among the few celebrities trying their best to help the people in whatever way they can. According to a news portal, Hrithik has also extended his support and arranged for N95 and FFP3 masks for BMC workers and caretakers. In addition, the news portal also claimed that Hrithik has facilitated over 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals for the needy.

I wish you the power to ensure that NO ONE in our country sleeps hungry. You all are the real superheroes on ground. #IndiaFightsCorona #CovidRelief https://t.co/2JkUSEZ0CW — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 7, 2020

