Anjaana Anjaani: Moments Of Ranbir & Priyanka's Film That Will Melt Your Heart

The Siddharth Anand directorial Anjaana Anjaani released in 2010. The film features Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. The romantic drama revolves around two individuals Aakash and Kiara, who try to commit suicide. As the plot develops, the story and the layers of their characters unfold with the series of events. Though the film did an average business at the box-office, the audience loved the screenplay and the performances of the actors. Here are some of the scenes from the film that might melt or fill your heart with joy:

READ | Panipat: Kriti Sanon Does Not Feel Pressurized On Being Compared To Priyanka Chopra

Aakash gives a reason to live

In a scene, where Kiara played by Priyanka Chopra assumes that they are driving back home, she finds out that Aakash is taking her back to San Fransisco. While Kiara bursts out on him, he tries to make her understand the importance of life. In the scene, he states that she might have many reasons to die, but one reason is enough to live. He tells her to give a second chance to Kunal and enjoy life with her parents. Watch it below:

READ | Parineeti And Priyanka Chopra Jonas Prove They're Most Adorable Sisters In B-Town

Live each day like it is your last day

Kiara and Aakash decide to commit suicide on the new year's eve, but before that, they want to live all their wishes. Kiara wants to swim so they end up in the middle of the ocean. The scene with a pinch of a comedy has an intense conversation between them. Kiara who is soon going to attempt suicide wishes that no one will ever plan to commit it. Later, Ranbir tries to avoid the plan and says Priyanka that he has forgotten the bag of their clothes. But she comes up with another plan to fulfill her wish, which doesn't go well with them. Watch it in the below video:

READ | Brahmastra Stars Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Seen In Manali; Fans Share BTS Pictures

The happy realisation of love

The climax has to be one of the emotional scenes of the film. Not Kiara but Kunal and her friend make her realise the true feelings for Aakash. Kiara is all set to give the love a second chance and rushes to see Aakash. Kiara's realises it doesn't matter for how long one knows the other but instead, it is the bond and love they share with each other is what matters. Watch it below:

READ | Ranbir Kapoor's Unseen Pic From Tamasha Is The Perfect Dose Of Throwback Thursday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.