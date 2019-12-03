Panipat: Kriti Sanon Does Not Feel Pressurized On Being Compared To Priyanka Chopra

Kriti Sanon is on a roll these days with back-to-back movie releases in 2019. The Housefull 4 actor will be next seen alongside Arjun Kapoor in the film titled Panipat. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role. This Ashutosh Gowarikar directorial is based on the Third Battle of Panipat and is an epic war film. Kriti will be playing the role of Parvati Bai, the wife of Sadashiv Rao Bhau played by Arjun Kapoor. As soon as the trailer of the movie was released by the makers of the film, netizens were quick to draw comparisons of the film and the characters with other period drama movies and one comparison among it were Kriti's role's comparison with that of Priyanka's Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani.

So #Panipat is basically an homage to @RanveerOfficial. Because Arjun Kapoor is playing Peshwa (Bajirao Mastani) and Sanjay Dutt is playing Khilji (Padmaavat). Kriti Sanon is dressed in almost the same colors like Priyanka Chopra. — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) November 5, 2019

Kriti Sanon is fine with fans comparing her role with Priyanka Chopra's Kashibai

Kriti, in an interview with a portal, said that she feels that both Kashi Bai and Parvati Bai belong to the same era, so the looks of both the characters will be similar but apart from that their journeys were completely different. She added that she loved Priyanka in Bajirao Mastani and she does not feel pressurised by the comparison. She feels that Priyanka as Kashi Bai did a fabulous job.

But, the Luka Chuppi actor does not think that her character, Parvati Bai, is anywhere similar to Priyanka's character from Bajirao Mastani. She further added that the journeys of both Parvati Bai and Kashi Bai were different from each other and so were their situations and upbringing. According to Kriti, the whole story of both characters is different but she also added that she feels that it is a great comparison overall.

