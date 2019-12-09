Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best Scenes From Bollywood Movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan, featuring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles is known for Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi's (Salman's character) funny anecdotes and his humungous passion for his religion and country. However, Kareena who played the character of Rasika also gave us some memorable roles. Known for her impeccable fashion sense and her brilliant performances, the Heroine actor has always managed to maintain her spot in the list of top actors of Bollywood. The film has completed more than four years but is aired on television quite frequently even today. Here are some best moments of Kareena Kapoor Khan from the film.

ALSO READ: Bajrangi Bhaijaan: A List Of The Best Songs From The Salman Khan-starrer

Best moments of Kareena Kapoor Khan from Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Kareena’s character as Rasika

Kareena Kapoor Khan plays a well-to-do Brahmin girl from Lucknow who moves to Delhi's Chandni Chowk where she meets Salman Khan character. Bebo was seen in desi look in the film and cotton churidar-kurtas in vibrant shades. Throughout the film, she was seen always supporting Salman on his every decision.

Salman calls Kareena Behenji

Director Kabir Khan teased the audience by not giving a clear shot of Salman romancing with Kareena in the trailer of the movie. But when the movie was released, we saw the lovey-dovey couple in a different character. The cutest moment between them has to be the one where Salman Khan called Rasika Behenji. Well, this was the first meeting of these two characters in the film.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor: Best Moments Of The Actor As Daboo In Golmaal 3

Chicken Song

The Chicken KUK-DOO-KOO song in Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a treat for all the non-veg lovers. Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Salman in the gig and she too matches each step of his with equal craziness. The fun song is crooned by Mohit Chauhan, lyrics are by Mayur Puri and Pritam has composed the song.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan's And Shahid Kapoor's Best Dialogues From Jab We Met

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor In Heroine: Best Moments Of Mahi Arora In The Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.