Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best Scenes From Bollywood Movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor Khan did this comedy film with her Kick co-star Salman Khan. Known for her style and acting, she did well with her role. Read to know best scenes

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kareena Kapoor

Bajrangi Bhaijaan, featuring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles is known for  Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi's (Salman's character) funny anecdotes and his humungous passion for his religion and country. However, Kareena who played the character of Rasika also gave us some memorable roles. Known for her impeccable fashion sense and her brilliant performances, the Heroine actor has always managed to maintain her spot in the list of top actors of Bollywood. The film has completed more than four years but is aired on television quite frequently even today. Here are some best moments of Kareena Kapoor Khan from the film.

ALSO READ: Bajrangi Bhaijaan: A List Of The Best Songs From The Salman Khan-starrer

Best moments of Kareena Kapoor Khan from Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Kareena’s character as Rasika

Kareena Kapoor Khan plays a well-to-do Brahmin girl from Lucknow who moves to Delhi's Chandni Chowk where she meets Salman Khan character. Bebo was seen in desi look in the film and cotton churidar-kurtas in vibrant shades. Throughout the film, she was seen always supporting Salman on his every decision.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bajrangi Bhaijaan (@bbthiseid) on

Salman calls Kareena Behenji

Director Kabir Khan teased the audience by not giving a clear shot of Salman romancing with Kareena in the trailer of the movie. But when the movie was released, we saw the lovey-dovey couple in a different character. The cutest moment between them has to be the one where Salman Khan called Rasika Behenji. Well, this was the first meeting of these two characters in the film.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor: Best Moments Of The Actor As Daboo In Golmaal 3

Chicken Song

The Chicken KUK-DOO-KOO song in Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a treat for all the non-veg lovers. Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Salman in the gig and she too matches each step of his with equal craziness. The fun song is crooned by Mohit Chauhan, lyrics are by Mayur Puri and Pritam has composed the song.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan's And Shahid Kapoor's Best Dialogues From Jab We Met

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor In Heroine: Best Moments Of Mahi Arora In The Film

 

 

