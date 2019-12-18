Best Of 2019 | Check Out 3 Different Hairstyles Sported By Sonakshi Sinha This Year

Sonakshi Sinha, a popular Bollywood actor and singer has a different spark in acting and is a very confident actor. She is also a bold beauty and never shies from making epic style statements. The actor is not only a good actor, but also is popular for her impeccable sartorial choices. Here are some details about the actor that would leave you amazed.

Sonakshi Sinha's Career

Sonakshi Sinha was earlier working as a costume designer, designing costumes for films. She has designed costumes for the film Mera Dil Leke Dekho in 2005. After that, Sonakshi started her career in acting with her debut film Dabangg, which was an action-drama film along with Salman Khan. Dabangg was a super hit movie of the actor. Since then, the actor has given stunning performances in movies like Lootera, Rowdy Rathore and Holiday.

Movies in 2019

In 2019, Sonakshi Sinha had four releases - Kalank, Khandaani Shafakhana, Laal Kaptaan, Mission Mangal and now Dabangg 3 is releasing soon. Some of her movies of appeared to be blockbusters in theatres, few films of Sonakshi Sinha did not do well commercially. However, ignoring the flops of Sonakshi Sinha, it can be remarked that 2019 has been a great year for her. Here are the detail-

Sonakshi's Hair styles in 2019

Long Curly Hair

Short Medium Curls

Simple Straight Hair

Upcoming movies

While Sonakshi Sinha’s movie Dabangg 3 will be releasing soon, she has also signed some upcoming movies. In 2020, the actors will be seen in Circus and Bhuj: The Pride of India. 2019 was Sonakshi Sinha’s awesome year with ups and downs, fashion, and impeccable movies.

