From Prabhas' 'Baahubali' To 'Mayabazar', Noteworthy Period Dramas In Indian Cinema

Indian cinema is blessed with fine actors and directors who have made some of the finest period films from history. Period films reflect the grand and grim Indian history that is known by fewer people in modern days. Regardless of the setting, the film fraternity has managed to give the most stunning visuals from history, which has made a lasting impression on society. Let’s check out some popular period drama films.

Mayabazzar (1957)

One of the epic stories that has travelled across centuries is famously known as The Mahabharata. Several TV shows and films have been made on it, and one movie that has widely reached the audience is Mayabazzar in 1957. The film was directed by Kadri Venkata Reddy and the screen adaption of the story was penned by Aluri Chakrapani whereas dialogues were written by Pingali Nagendra Rao. The characters were played by known actors; Lord Krishna by Taraka Rama Rao Nandamuri, Ghatotkajudu by S.V. Ranga Rao, and Sasirekha by Savitri. Check out the clip from the movie.

Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Jodhaa Akbar is the sixteenth-century love story of the Mughal Emperor Akbar and Rajput princess Jodhaa. The movie is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and the screen adaption of the story is written by Haidar Ali. The lead actors from the film are Hrithik Roshan as Jalaluddin Mohammad Akbar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Jodhaa Bai.

Padmaavat (2018)

After several controversies, this film landed on the big screen and received an exceptional response from the audience. This story, based in 13th century medieval India, was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the lead actors are Deepika Padukone as Padmavati, Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji, and Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh.

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017)

There are some stories whose popularity demand that they are passed over generations; Baahubali is one of those stories. Though the story is fictional, it is indisputable that the movie made by S.S. Rajamouli has made a tremendous impression on the audience. It is an ancient Indian story with an adventurous and a daring man gets involved in the old feud between two warring kings. The lead actors from the film are Prabhas as Shivudu / Baahubali and Rana Daggubati as Bhallaladeva and more.

