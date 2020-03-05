Deepika Padukone's 'Padmaavat' Look Turned Into A Doll, See Pic

Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat has been amongst the most successful films of 2018. The film featured the actor as Rani Padmaavati who was seen donning beautiful lehengas and jewellery. Her look in the film was recently recreated in the form of a doll. The facial features of the doll also match with those of the actor.

Deepika Padukone's miniature version

Deepika Padukone’s look from the 2018 film Padmaavat was recently turned into attire for a play doll. Her famous sober green-pink look from the film has been used on the doll, made in the form of Rani Padmaavati. The doll can be seen wearing a similar coloured lehenga having tiny work. It can also be seen wearing similar jewellery with pictures of Hindu goddesses printed over the heavy traditional necklace. The doll has also been spotted with a mang tikka and a heavy nose ring. The facial features on the doll also look similar to those of Deepika Padukone - the unibrow, eyes, and lips. Have a look at the doll made on the actor here.

Read Kareena Kapoor Khan & Deepika Padukone Stun In Similar Golden Jacket, See Pic

Also read Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora And Deepika Padukone Slay In Black Outfits; See Pics

Deepika Padukone as Romi Bhatia

Deepika Padukone is all set to be seen in the upcoming biography film, '83. She will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife in this film. She will play the role of Romi Bhatia in the film which is based on the 1983 World Cup win. She will be spotted with a pixie haircut and a 90s dressing style in '83. Have a look at her attire here.

Image Courtesy: Still from the film Padmaavat

Read Deepika Padukone's Sartorial Choices Will Definitely Take Away Your 'blues'

Also read Deepika Padukone "bummed" On Missing Paris Fashion Week, Gives Shout Out To LV Collection

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.