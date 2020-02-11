Ranveer Singh's Best Movies That You Can Binge-watch On Amazon Prime

Ranveer Singh is an Indian actor who is only a few films old, but his persona is something that just cannot be missed. He has a variety of movies in his acting portfolio and some of which are already present on the popular OTT platform Amazon Prime. Here are the five best movies of Ranveer Singh that you can watch on Amazon Prime.

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor: Celebs With The Most Expensive Cars

Ranveer Singh's best movies on Amazon Prime:

Band Baaja Baaraat

Band Baaja Baaraat was the first time we saw then rumoured couple Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh appear together. The story is about two young individuals, Shruti and Bittoo, who try to establish a wedding planning business in the city. The movie then focuses on the troubles and issues they face in their professional and personal lives and how they overcome them.

Gully Boy

The movie Gully Boy released on February 14 last year featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, among others. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the plot talks about the life of Ranveer's character as a budding rapper who sets out to achieve his dream by rhyming about his life on the streets of Mumbai. The movie was one of the few Indian films to be selected for Oscar nomination.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone Did THIS On The First Day Of Her Valentine's Getaway With Ranveer Singh

Padmaavat

Padmaavat is set in the state of Rajasthan in the medieval period where a beautiful princess is married off to a noble king. The troubles and the war starts when an ambitious Sultan (Khilji) hears about the beauty of the Queen of Mewad and becomes obsessed for her love. This Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh's Filmi Connection That We Bet You Did Not Know About

Befikre

Befikre is a romantic comedy movie directed by Aditya Chopra. The movie has been shot in the picturesque locations of Paris and features Vaani Kapoor opposite Ranveer Singh. The movie talks about the love story of two carefree people who have a different upbringing and mindset but still yearn for the same thing when it comes to love.

ALSO READ| When Ranveer Singh Was Accidentally Hit By Vikrant Massey While Filming For 'Lootera'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.