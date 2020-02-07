When Ranveer Singh Was Accidentally Hit By Vikrant Massey While Filming For 'Lootera'

Vikrant Massey has already made a name for himself in the Indian television Industry, and he also recently showcased his acting talents on the big screen in Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak. Like every other new actor in the industry, Vikrant Massey has had his ups and downs when it comes to his career. In a recent interview with a media portal, Vikrant Massey recalled moments from the early days of his acting career and also revealed that he thought he was going to get fired from Lootera because he hit Ranveer Singh once accidentally.

Vikrant Massey was once worried that he was going to get fired from Lootera

In a recent interview with a renowned news portal, Vikrant Massey talked about the hardships that he faced during the beginning of his career in acting. The actor revealed that his first stint on TV was at the age of 17, in the show Kahaan Hoon Main, which released back in 2004. He also stated that he once cried due to the director's harsh attitude.

Vikrant Massey later made his debut in Bollywood in the 2013 film, Lootera, where he starred alongside Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. During the interview, Massey revealed how he accidentally hit Ranveer Singh and was worried that he was going to get fired. He stated that his first scene was shot in the Film City studio with Ranveer Singh.

In the sequence, Ranveer and Vikrant's characters were sleeping over at Pakhi’s (Sonakshi Sinha) house. Ranveer Singh's character then came into Vikrant's character's room and shook him awake. Jolted, Vikram's character pulled out a gun from underneath his pillow and aimed it at Ranveer Singh.

Vikrant Massey then revealed that unfortunately, when he was filming that scene, the gun’s nozzle hit Ranveer Singh's nose so hard, that he actually heard the impact. Vikrant thought that he would be yelled at for hitting the film’s hero and be fired that very minute. Thankfully, nothing like that happened and Ranveer Singh did not say a word to him.

