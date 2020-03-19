Hina Khan Rose To Fame From Daily Soaps; Check Out Her Bio And Trivia About Her Career

Hina Khan is one of those Indian television stars who never stopped working for her dreams. She started her career in television and became a well-known superstar by her persistent hard-work. The actor has featured in many TV serials and was the runner-up of two biggest television reality shows, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 11. Here are some lesser-known facts about the star-
The actor became a household name after essaying the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also won the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for Best Actress- Popular, in 2014. In 2013 and 2014, she was ranked as 50th Sexiest Asian Woman by Eastern Eye.
In 2017, she participated in Rohit Shetty's series Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. The same year, the actor became a part of Bigg Boss 11. In both the TV reality shows, Hina Khan performed really well and finished up as a runner up.
Recently, in the year 2019, Hina featured in the music video Raanjhana. The music video was produced by Aakansha Rahul Sharma and directed by Kamal Chandra.
Hina Khan also featured in the movie Hacked. The story of the film revolves around a teen hacker boy who is in love with a girl older than him. When she refuses his proposal, the hacker tries to spoil her life. Check out the official trailer of the film.
Hina Khan was born into a Kashmiri Muslim family. She aspired to be a journalist and rose to fame through daily soaps. The actor was born on 2nd October 1987. Hina hails from a middle-class family from Kashmir. Hina has pursued MBA from Colonel’s Central Academy School of Management, Gurugam.
