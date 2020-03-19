Sonam Kapoor's Hit Multi-starrer Movies That Are A Must-watch

After her debut film Saawariya in 2007, actor Sonam Kapoor was seen doing many films in different genres featuring multi-stars in more than one film. Movies like Veere Di Weeding, Aisha, Thank You are some of her films that are critically acclaimed as well as loved by audiences. Here is a list of Sonam Kapoor’s movies featuring a multi-starrer cast-

Sonam Kapoor's multi-starrer hits

Thank You

Anees Bazmee’s Thank You revolves around the story of three wives who hire a private investigator to spy on their respective husbands after they suspect about their husbands having an extra-marital affair. The movie features Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Sonam Kapoor, Sunil Shetty, Celina Jaitly, Irrfan Khan, Rimi Sen, Mallika Sherawat, and Vidya Balan. The film was released on April 8,2011.

Aisha

The film Aisha is based on the novel ‘Emma’ by Jane Austen. The chaos begins in the movie when Aisha Kapoor tries to groom a naïve and innocent Shefali Thakur into a modern and fashionable woman and concludes that Randhir Gambir is a perfect groom for her. The film cast includes Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Amrita Puri, and Cyrus Sahukar.

Veere Di Weeding

The film was released on June 1st, 2018. It was directed by Shashank Ghosh. The plot of the story is about four girls with very strong friendship bond. The film had an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Neena Gupta, amongst others. Veere Di Weeding is the first film of Sonam’s after her marriage and the first film of Kareena Kapoor Khan after his son Taimur’s birth.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

This was yet another movie of Sonam having a multi-star cast. It was produced under the banner of Sooraj R. Barjatya. The plot of the movie Prem Ratan Dhan Payo revolves around a conspiracy planned by a brother of Prince Vijay just a few days before his coronation ceremony. To continue and find the prince, an alleged Prince look alike is replaced in his place. The movie features Salmaan Khan,Sonam Kapoor,Neil Nitin Mukesh,Swara Bhaskar amongst others. The film is released on November 12th, 2015.

