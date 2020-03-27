Parineeti Chopra Shares Adorable Throwback Picture From Her School Play

Parineeti Chopra recently shared an adorable photo from her school days on Instagram. Her followers on social media have found the picture to be extremely adorable. Parineeti also added a heartfelt caption to this picture shared by her.

Parineeti Chopra shares an adorable throwback picture from her school play

Parineeti Chopra recently shared the adorable post on her Instagram. She mentioned that the picture is taken from her school days. She also revealed that the picture is taken from the school play. The adorable post shared by the actor got a lot of adorable comments from fans who were surprised to get a glimpse of a young Parineeti Chopra.

Parineeti mentioned that the picture is taken from a school play. She also added that if she had taken herself a bit more seriously, she would have realised that she could indeed become an actor. This throwback picture by Parineeti was much loved by fans as they posted several positive comments and likes.

Parineeti Chopra is no stranger to throwback photos as she often shares them on her social media handles. Just last week, the actor shared an entire photo series from her archives. The photos she shared were adorable and fans mentioned the same in the comments section. On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in the film Jabariya Jodi. Currently, the actor has a biopic on Saina Nehwal, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Netflix’s The Girl On the Train and Bhuj: The Pride of India in the pipeline.

