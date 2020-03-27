Parineeti Chopra 'was Everything But An Actor' Before Her Debut Days; Read Why

Parineeti Chopra is on a release spree with the latest one being Jabariya Jodi which released in August 2019. The actress has four films in the pipeline namely Takadum, Zahoo, Saina, and Mira. These films are either in discussion or in the pre-production phase. Parineeti Chopra’s next release Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar makers have released the trailer and it will be her next in 2020. Parineeti Chopra’s laurels might not let you believe the next statement. She ‘never wanted to be an actor!’. Yes, it's true. Read.

In a past interview, Parineeti Chopra had revealed that she never wanted to be an actress. The interview was dug out by keen fans who were surprised to hear the same. However, this revelation came from her past interview where she is speaking about her struggle as a non-actor and receiving comparisons to her cousin sister Priyanka Chopra. Despite all the criticisms she received, Parineeti Chopra revealed that she never wished to follow the footsteps of her sister.

She also revealed in the interview that she was happily working with Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukherji, Shahid Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma. She recalled the moments when she scheduled interviews and events for these celebrities. Her work was being their manager, public relations officer, assistant, everything but acting. She adds that she was a nerd and weighed over 80 kilos and could not imagine becoming an actor back in those days.

How did she end up acting then?

Parineeti Chopra revealed in the past interview that she was a topper in her class and went to pursue further studies in a foreign country. However, she had to return due to a recession. That’s when she started the coordinator job. She revealed that when she saw actors perform, she believed that she could do the work. By this time she met Maneesh Sharma, popular for his film Band Bajaa Baraat. They became friends and he introduced her to Aditya Chopra. Aditya Chopra wanted her to essay the role of Dimple in her debut film Ladies VS Ricky Bahl. After this, she received a deal call for three films.

