Sonakshi Sinha's Best Scenes From The Critically Acclaimed Movie 'Mission Mangal'

In a first, Indian Cinema ventured into a space drama with R. Balki’s Mission Mangal (2019). The plot of the film is based on true events of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launching the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), making it the least expensive mission to Mars. Mission Mangal was well appreciated by the audience and did great at the box-office.

The movie is a multi-starrer, and the cast of Mission Mangal includes Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menon, Sharman Joshi, and Sonakshi Sinha. In fact, Mission Mangal is among some of Sonakshi Sinha’s best work. Here are Sonakshi Sinha’s best scenes from Mission Mangal.

Best scenes of Sonakshi Sinha from Mission Mangal

Introduction scene

Sonakshi Sinha’s introduction scene from Mission Mangal portrays her as the bold and modern girl of today’s generation. The scene starts with Sonakshi Sinha waking up next to a man she spent the night with and asks him to leave as she was getting late for her new project, which happens to be the Mars Mission. She plays the role of Eka Gandhi, a Propulsion Scientist. Her introduction scene establishes the fact that her aim in life was to work for NASA, but following the sequence of events in the movie, she chooses the Mars Mission over NASA.

No backing down

As the main day for the Mars Mission comes nearer, every character in the film is shown working twice as hard as before. Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha gets stuck with a next to impossible task. As she confronts Akshay Kumar, who is her boss in the movie, he shouts at her in front of everyone. He tells her that if she thinks it is impossible then she is working at the wrong place. However, instead of getting disheartened, Sonakshi works on the problem all night long, and finally cracks the code.

A true friend

Sonakshi Sinha’s character is portrayed as a true friend. There have been a few instances in the film where Sonakshi has lent her hand of help to her friends. Once, she offered her friend to come and stay with her as she didn’t have any place to stay. Another time was when one of her friends who was feeling very low, she did everything possible to cheer him up.

Mission Mangal was praised a lot by the audience and is definitely a must-watch. Check out the trailer of Mission Mangal:

