Sonakshi Sinha Opens Up About Her Love For Street Food

Sonakshi Sinha is among the most popular contemporary Bollywood actors. She is known for her roles in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Mission Mangal, Tevar, and many more. Other than her quirky style and uber chic fashion sense, Sonakshi is also known for her tremendous love for food. Listed below are some of Sonakshi Sinha's favorite street food. Check out what she loves.

Sonakshi Sinha's favorite street food

In a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, the Bollywood beauty spoke of her immense love for food. Sonakshi, while eating, spoke about her love for Sindhi food. She spoke of her love for Sindhi curry, fried masala bhindi, Bihari cuisine, Sarso fish, litti chokha, etc. Sonakshi also spoke about her mother's cooking skills.

Sinha further talked about her love for Indian food and said that she needs Indian food even when she goes abroad. She spoke of the one cuisine she can't do without and that is none other than the Indian cuisine. She said that even on her travel abroad she would go hunting for an Indian restaurant. Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram may be all about fitness and fashion but Sinha spoke of how she craves her favourite food and she wishes God could give her that one day when she could eat anything without putting on calories.

Sonakshi Sinha then spoke of her love for the street food of Mumbai. She talked about her love for Szechwan cheese dosa that she used to have outside her college. She also spoke of her love for vada pav, pav bhaji and cheese pav bhaji and talked about how she used to gorge on all of it during college. She also spoke of her love for Szechwan noodles that is quite popular in SNDT college and how for three years she ate two bowls of those spicy noodles for lunch.

