Sonakshi Sinha's Dialogues From Her Action Movies That Stole Many Hearts

Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut in 2010 by starring opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg. Sonakshi has completed over a decade in the industry. With over 18.7 million followers on Instagram and 15.2 million followers on Twitter, she also has a humongous fan following on social media. Till date, Sonakshi Sinha has done several action dramas too. Check out some best and remarkable dialogues of Sonakshi Sinha from her action drama flicks.

Dabangg franchise

Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab ... pyar se lagta hai

Bachha Singh Ka Hisab Aisa Karna, Ki Use Pata Chale.. Usne Kya Nuksaan Kiya Hai Aur Kiska Nuksaan Kiya Hai.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobara

In award ki keemat sirf ek saal ki hoti hai ... par duayein hamesha saath deti hai ... is liye kehna chahongi, bus dua mein yaad rakhna

Duniya mein do tarah ke mard hote hai ... ek joh kabhi mauke par saath nahi dete ... aur ek joh mauka dhoondte rehte hai

Insaan ki zindagi par shaq hota hai ... bus wahi nahi milta jispar hamara haq hota hai

Akira

Apahij woh nahi jiska koi ang na ho ... apahij woh hai joh apne ang ka istamaal na kare ... doosron ki madad na karne wale haath apahij hai ... zulm ko dekhkar mudne wali aankh apahij hai ... maa baap ko chhodkar bhaagne wale paanv apahij hai

Please mujhe maaf kr do, already mere college ke 3 saal kharab ho chuke hain, ab agar tum logo ko bhi marungi to fir se problem mein pad jaaungi

R Rajkumar

Teri aisi taisi kamine jata h ki dun ek

Teri toh height bhi nai milti mujhse

Tevar

Apka scooter ki chabhi aur apka rista dono wahan table pe rakhe hain, Jate waqt lete jaiyega.

Action Jackson

Pehle daru peeta tha, maar peet karta tha ... toh Singham tha ... maine isse sab kuch chhudake chewing bana diya

Tu To Prabhu Deva Se Bhi Acha Dance Karta He

Force 2

To Tum Ladkiyon Ko Kaabil Nahin Samajhte

Diligence, Homework And Preparation.. Ye RAW Ke Kaam Karne Ka Tarika Hai…

