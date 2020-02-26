Sonakshi Sinha's Chivalric Cape Jackets Can Amp Up One's Basic Outfits, See Pics

Sonakshi Sinha made her acting debut in 2010 with Dabangg, alongside Salman Khan. However, before that, the Mission Mangal actor had worked as a costume designer in many films. Sonakshi Sinha had always expressed her interest in fashion and her plans to start her own clothing brand. Sonakshi is also known as a bold beauty who never shies away from making impressive style statements. Here, let's take a look at some of Sonakshi Sinha's cape jackets.

White ensembles

Sonakshi Sinha can be seen posing in a white short dress in the pictures posted on her official Instagram handle. She donned a white cape jacket with the dress. She styled her outfit with gladiator heels. She accessorised her outfit with heavy rings.

In this ethnic look, Sonakshi Sinha can be seen wearing a plain white saree. However, the look was uniquely complemented with the white long cape jacket. The cape of sheer material is embroidered one. She can be seen wearing heavy stone earrings with the saree. The simple saree and sleeveless blouse went well with her cape. Her hair had been tied into a low bun and her eyeliner was kept thick.

Print on print

Sonakshi Sinha is known to add a perfect twist to even a basic look. At a promotional event of Dabangg 3, Sonakshi Sinha went for black and golden print co-ords paired with a golden blouse. The palazzo pants and cape were teamed up with a quirky black statement neckpiece and a silver choker. She rounded off her look with nude makeup, smokey eyes and a wavy hairdo.

For one of the promotional looks of Dabangg 3, Sonakshi wore an ensemble by Anamika Khanna which she paired with a long vintage silver neckpiece by Lara Morakhia along with a choker necklace by Tribe Amrapali. The blouse and wavy skirt were paired with a mandala design cape jacket. She completed her look with statement silver earrings, smokey eyes and glossy lips.

