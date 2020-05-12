Aishwarya Rai Starrer 'Dil Ka Rishta' Songs That Will Take One Down The Memory Lane

Dil Ka Rishta is a romantic flick starring Arjun Rampal and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles and Isha Koppikar, Raakhee, Paresh Rawal and Priyanshu Chatterjee in supporting roles. While Dil Ka Rishta has been directed by Naresh Malhotra, Aditya Rai has produced the film. It is also created and distributed under Aishwarya's own Target Films banner and Tips Industries Limited. The film revolves around the life of Jai, played by Arjun Rampal and Tia, played by Aishwarya Rai. The music is composed by Nadeem Shravan and the lyrics are penned by Sameer. Check out the best song tracks from Dil Ka Rishta.

Saajan Saajan

Saajan Saajan is a romantic dance number starring Aishwarya Rai, Arjun Rampal and other supporting actors. The song is voiced by popular singers like Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik & Sapna Awasthi. Saajan Saajan has 95 million views on the YouTube channel of Tips Official.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai’s 'Taal': Here are some memorable songs from the movie

Dil Ka Rishta

Dil Ka Rishta video song has over 50 million views on YouTube. Dil Ka Rishta features Arjun Rampal, Aishwarya Rai and Priyanshu Chatterjee. The romantic song is sung by Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan & Kumar Sanu. Check out the romantic song of Aishwarya Rai.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai’s 'Jeans': Best songs from the romantic-comedy film

Dayya Dayya Dayya Re

Dayya Dayya Dayya Re is Aishwarya Rai's popular dance number. The song is also one of her best songs to date. The 100 plus million views number is sung by Alka Yagnik and Zubeen Garg. In this song, Aishwarya Rai is seen giving one of her best dance performances.

Dil Chura Le

Dil Chura Le is a love song voiced by Kumar Sanu & Alka Yagnik. The song sees Aishwarya Rai and Arjun Rampal singing to make the baby sleep. The romantic number has 30 million views on the official YouTube channel of Tips Official. Check out the video song here:

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai’s film Mohabbatein's most memorable tracks; see full list

Haye Dil Mera Dil

Haye Dil Mera Dil is another romantic hit song picturing Aishwarya Rai and Arjun Rampal. The song is shot in an exotic location, with oceans and mountains in the backdrop. Haye Dil Mera Dil is sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. The romantic dance number has over 80 million views on YouTube.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai & Akshaye Khanna's 'Taal' has interesting trivia; Read here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.