Aishwarya Rai’s Film Mohabbatein's Most Memorable Tracks; See Full List

Mohabbatein features Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Shergill, Preeti Jhangiani, Archana Puran Singh, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. Directed by Aditya Chopra, this musical drama film was considered one of the most expensive films of that time. Mohabbatein garnered positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike. Released in 2000, it emerged out to be a massive commercial success worldwide. Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan also received high praise for their respective performances in the film.

Mohabbatein’s soundtrack was composed by Jatin Lalit. The movie’s lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi. Mohabbatein’s album was well-received by the audience and remained quite popular for a long time. The film features unique theme music for every couple. We have listed the film’s best songs that you must listen to.

1. Humko Humise Chura Lo

Humko Humise Chura Lo is a melodious romantic song. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan, the music video features Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan, who are expressing their love for each other while singing the song. Take a look at the beautiful video.

2. Chalte Chalte

This is sung by Sonali Bhatawdekar, Ishaan Dev, Pritha Mazumdar, Udhbav Ojha, Shweta Pandit, and Manohar Shetty. This song has two different versions in Mohabbatein. In the video accompanying the track, Sameer, Vikram, and Karan realise that they have fallen in love.

3. Pairon Mein Bandhan Hai

Pairon Mein Bandhan Hai is a peppy dance song. Sung by Sonali Bhatawdekar, Ishaan Dev, Pritha Mazumdar, Udhbav Ojha, Shweta Pandit, and Manohar Shetty, it showcases the lead actors dancing on the song in an event. Take a look at the music video.

4. Aankhein Khuli

Aankhein Khuli Ho Ya Ho Band is a popular song sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shweta Pandit, Sonali Bhatawdekar, Ishaan Dev, Pritha Mazumdar, Udhbav Ojha, and Manohar Shetty. This song comes after the music teacher organises a party in the hostel with students from the all-girls hostel. Take a look at the music video.

5. Soni Soni

Soni Soni is sung by singers including Sonali Bhatawdekar, Ishaan Dev, Pritha Mazumdar, Udit Narayan, Jaspinder Narula, Udhbav Ojha, Shweta Pandit, and Manohar Shetty. It features the Hindu festival of Holi. Students of boys hostel celebrate the festival with their music teacher and love interests. Take a look at the music video.

