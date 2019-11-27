Sukhwinder Singh Songs That Are Widely Loved By Bollywood Fans

Sukhwinder Singh has sung a few of the most famous songs of Bollywood. His songs are loved for his energy, voice, and style. Here is a look at some the most-loved songs of Sukhwinder Singh.

Best songs of Sukhwinder Singh:

1. Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil Se)

Chaiyya Chaiyya is considered one of the classics that was produced in the 1990s. This song was from the 1998 film, Dil Se. The song was composed by Academy Award winner A. R. Rahman while the lyrics were penned down by Gulzar. This song was sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi. The song features Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora dancing to the music. It is loved by the audience mainly for its lyrics and composition.

2. Fashion Ka Jalwa (Fashion)

The song is from the 2008 film, Fashion. The songs of this film were composed by Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant. The song was sung by Sukhwinder Singh. This song is loved for the singer’s style and the video. The video features a number of fashion shows put together. It features actors like Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra, amongst others.

3. Chak De India (Chak De India)

This song was the title track from the 2007 film, Chak De India. The song was composed by Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant. Chak De India is a motivational song that was sung by Sukhwinder Singh. The lyrics of this song were written by Jaideep Sahni. The video of the song features Shah Rukh Khan training his women’s hockey team. This song is mainly loved for its energy and lyrics.

4. Kar Har Maidaan Fateh (Sanju)

Kar Har Maidan Fateh was a song from the superhit 2008 film, Sanju. The song was composed by Vikram Montrose and the lyrics were written by Shekhar Astitwa. The song was jointly sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The song features Ranbir Kapoor’s character coming back on track. The song is much-loved for the motivational tone that it carries.

5. Jai Ho (Jai Ho)

Jai Ho is a song from the 2008 film, Slumdog Millionaire. The song was composed by A. R. Rahman, while the lyrics were written by Gulzar. The song was sung by a number of singers including Sukhwinder Singh. The song features the two lovers of the film coming together at the end. The song won composer A. R. Rahman an Academy Award in the year 2009.

