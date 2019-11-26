Patriotic Songs | 5 Best Bollywood Patriotic Songs That Strike A Chord With The Listener

Patriotism is a feeling that stays with everyone. India is a country crazy about singing and dancing, and nothing could be better than listening to songs that have patriotic feelings. Here are the five best Bollywood patriotic songs of all times-

Bharat Humko Jaan Sey Pyara Hai

Bharat Humko Jaan Sey Pyara Hai is a song from the movie Roja (1992). Roja is directed by Mani Ratnam. The movie casts Arvind Swamy, Madhoo, and Pankaj Kaur in the lead role. The song, Bharat Humko Jaan Sey Pyara Hai is composed and sung by A. R. Rehman. The plot of the story revolves around a woman from a village in Tamil Nadu who marries a sophisticated city dweller and moves with him to Kashmir, where all is rosy - until he gets kidnapped by militants.

Des Mere Des

Des Mere Des is a song from the movie The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002). The movie is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, and its cast includes Ajay Devgn, Sushant Singh, and D. Santosh in the main lead. The song, Des Mere Des is composed and sung by A. R. Rahman and Sukhwinder Singh. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of young Indian revolutionary Bhagat Singh, who raised an armed resistance against the British rule in India.

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani is a song from the movie Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000). The movie is directed by Aziz Mirza and includes Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Johnny Lever in lead roles. The song Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani is sung by Udit Narayan. The plot of the movie revolves around a man who exacts vengeance on a politician, who was responsible for his daughter's death, and two rival reporters who team up to help him to prove his innocence.

Chak De India

Chak De India is from the movie Chak De India (2007). The movie is directed by Shimit Amin, and is a multi-starrer. The song, Chak De India is sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Marianne D’Cruz, and Salim Merchant. The plot of the movie revolves around Kabir Khan, who is the coach of the Indian Women's National Hockey Team and has a dream to make his all-girls team emerge victorious against all odds.

Ae Watan Watan Mere

Ae Watan Watan Mere is from the movie Raazi (2018). The movie is a Meghna Gulzar directorial, and casts include Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Rajit Kapoor in lead roles. The song, Ae Watan Watan Mere is composed by Gulzar and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shankar Ehsaan Loy. The plot of the movie revolves around a Kashmiri woman who agrees to marry a Pakistani army officer in order to spy on Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

