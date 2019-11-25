Food-based Films That Are A Must-watch For All Food Enthusiasts

Films have covered a wide range of important concepts and issues over the years. There were a few movies which focused on the concept of food as an art. Here are five films that are a must-watch for food enthusiasts.

Food-based films that are a must-watch

1. Chef (2017)

The Bollywood film, Chef, was the Hindi adaptation of a Hollywood film with the same name. The film stars actors like Saif Ali Khan, Padmapriya, and Svar Kamble. Chef was directed by Raja Menon. The film revolves around an Indian chef who starts a food truck after leaving his job to be more present in his son’s life. The film, however, did not do very well at the box office.

2. Ratatouille (2007)

Ratatouille is an animated film that is considered one of the best films related to food by most film enthusiasts. The film was jointly written and directed by Brad Bird and Jan Pinkava. The film revolved around a mouse who could cook and how he helps an aspiring chef gain recognition. The film is loved for the imaginative representation of food in the film. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.0/10.

3. Babette’s Feast (1987)

Babette’s Feast is a film directed by Gabriel Axel, who has also contributed to the screenplay of the film. The film stars actors like Stephane Audran and Bodil Kjer in pivotal roles. The film revolves a religious community in a Danish village and how they take up someone from France as a servant for the pastor’s daughters. The film was well-received by the audience.

4. The Lunchbox (2013)

The Lunchbox was a critically acclaimed film written and directed by Ritesh Batra. The film was also premiered at The Toronto Film Festival. The film features actors Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. The film revolves around the tiffin delivery system on Mumbai and how a wrong delivery leads to unexpected friendship. The film was loved for its mouth-watering shots of different dishes.

5. Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi is a documentary film about an 85-year-old sushi master Jiro Ono. The film was directed by David Gelb. It stars Jiro Ono and Yoshikazu Ono in pivotal roles. The film makes the audience drool over the portrayal of a variety of sushi. Most critics have described the film as delicious and mouth-watering.

