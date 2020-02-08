Best Travel Quotes That Make For Really Good Tattoos To Inspire Your Wanderlust

A traveller is a person who loves to explore new places, destinations and in the process make wonderful memories. Travellers make a journey from place to place, by living in a van, vehicle, or any unique stay, rather than living or staying at one place. They love travelling and hence do not care about the world. All they crave for is an escape from their busy life.

You might also come across some travellers, whose love for travelling is so poweful that they actually have travel quotes inked on their body. If you too, as a trave buff, want to get inked with such travel quotes, here are some ideas. The below-mentioned travel quotes will never let you forget that you are a true traveller and will always give you new hope of wandering to new places. Getting these tattoos done on your body will connect to the place you love to go and show your love for travelling.

5 best travel quotes that make for really good tattoos

Not all those who wander are lost - J.R. R. Tolkien Better to see something once, than to hear about it a thousand times - Asian Prover The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step - Lao Tzu This heart of mine was made to travel the world - Jana Shl Travel is the only thing you buy that makes you richer - Travel.quotes

Image courtesy: @travel.qoutes

