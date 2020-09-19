Remember When Beyonce Wore Fur Coat To Dine In A Meat-free Restaurant?

A lot of celebrities have adapted veganism over the years across the globe. Two such celebrities are the pop artists Beyonce and her husband Jay Z. However, the celebrity couple went vegan, rather 'plant-based', temporarily for a span of 22 days only. On Jay Z's 44th birthday, the rapper announced that he and his wife had taken up a 22-day challenge of going vegan for a 'spiritual and physical cleanse'. But, just a day after they announced the same, the celebrity couple made headlines after Beyonce was snapped donning a real fox fur jacket with her husband at a vegan restaurant.

Also Read | Beyonce's 'Black Is King' Inspires Artists To Create New Nail Art Designs; Check Out Posts

Remember when Beyonce wore a real fur jacket to a vegan restaurant?

Back in 2013, Beyonce received a lot of backlash after she was spotted at a vegan restaurant in a real fur-collared jacket with Jay Z. A day after the celebrity couple announced going vegan, Beyonce was snapped at a meat-free vegan restaurant in a fox fur-collared coat. The jacket she sported was by the Scottish designer Christopher Kane and was said to be worth a whopping £2,915. She was accompanied by her husband for a vegan meal at Native Foods Cafe in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Kingbeyhive Instagram)

Also Read | Beyonce's Birthday: When Super Bowl Had Dancers In Black Panther-inspired Outfits

The couple was slammed by many over this. They were called 'hypocrites' for Beyonce's contradictory decision of wearing a real fur coat to a meat-free restaurant. Later, a spokesperson of the couple had to come forward to speak about the Beyonce controversy as he stated that they need time to become well-informed and make significant changes in the light of veganism. According to a report by TMZ, Beyonce and Jay Z had ordered for Indian curried lentils, marinated kale salad, corn tacos with chipotle butternut squash, and vegan chocolate truffles for their vegan meal at the Native Foods Cafe.

Also Read | Beyonce's Combined Net Worth With Jay Z Proves Why She Deserves To Be Called 'Queen B'

It all started on December 3, 2013, when the American rapper Jay Z took to his Life + Times blog and wrote, "One day before my 44th birthday I will embark on a 22 Days challenge to go completely vegan, or as I prefer to call it, plant-based!! This all began a few months back when a good friend and vegan challenged me to embrace a “plant-based breakfast” every day. It was surprisingly easier on me than I thought…(sic)".

Also Read | Beyonce Quiz: Are You An Ultimate Fan Of Queen B? Find Out With This Trivia Quiz

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.