Beyonce's Birthday: When Super Bowl Had Dancers In Black Panther-inspired Outfits

Singing sensation Beyonce celebrates her birthday on September 4. On her special day, here's a look back at the time when fans were appreciative of Beyonce's halftime show performance at Super Bowl 50, February 2016. Beyonce's performance at the Super Bowl 50 was with references to the Black Lives Matter movement, Malcolm X and the Black Panthers. Her videos from her performance at the event went immensely viral.

In one of the pictures that surfaced online, Beyonce's dancers were snapped backstage, as they held a picture with the slogan 'Justice 4 Mario Woods' on it, which referred to the one who was shot dead by police in San Francisco, at the 2016 Super Bowl host city. In another picture, the dancers were seen wearing Black Panther-style berets on all-black leather outfits. The entire crew raised their fists and posed for the camera. As per the report of The Guardian, it was reminiscent of the black power salute by Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City.

Super Bowl 50... 50th Anniversary for Black Panthers... Beyonce dancers... The Carolina PANTHERS LOST... Interesting pic.twitter.com/IQUm0LhdNS — Malcolm XXL (@BiggZelo) February 8, 2016

Beyonce took to her Instagram and shared a slew of pictures from the event. Fans gushed to comment on the pictures. Take a look at some pictures from Beyonce's Super Bowl performance.

Beyonce's Formation

In 2016, Beyonce released her new album, Formation, in which she allegedly referred to the Black Lives Matter movement. The surprise release came ahead of her appearance with Coldplay at the Super Bowl show. Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy was also a part of the video. In one scene in the video, she sits on top of a car that is submerged in water- likely to be a reference to Hurricane Katrina which devastated the city in 2005, reported BBC. Beyonce's Formation was launched at the Super Bowl event.

Beyonce's video

Beyonce's birthday

Beyonce turned a year older on September 4. On her special day, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Fans have shared numerous videos and pictures of the singer on Twitter and have extended their wishes to her. "Everything you do is perfect, just like you. love you. Happy Birthday, Beyonce," tweeted a user. Another fan wrote, "The hair. the makeup. the stage presence. those insane vocals. the choreography. no one does it like her. one of a kind. queen B."

The most beautiful and precious soul the world can ever see. With you forever, my queen. ✨ 👑 #HappyBirthdayBeyonce #BeyDay pic.twitter.com/grhJWKZ0uV — cacau | #BEYDAY ✨ (@liquorxbey) September 4, 2020

She deserved the whole world for her #HappyBirthdayBeyoncé pic.twitter.com/Odsyubk1QM — bruna (@spaceonlyidols) September 4, 2020

everything you do is perfect, just like you.



love you.#HappyBirthdayBeyonce pic.twitter.com/uyCVT33wuh — vitória (@vitoriafn_) September 4, 2020

