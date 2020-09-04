Beyonce Quiz: Are You An Ultimate Fan Of Queen B? Find Out With This Trivia Quiz

Singer Beyonce started her career by singing in various singing competitions. She rose to fame in the late 1990s as the lead singer of Destiny's Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. Her debut album Dangerously in Love (2003) featured four Billboard Hot 100 top five songs, including the number-one singles Crazy in Love featuring rapper Jay-Z. Beyonce gained major recognition with her song Single Ladies. The singer is celebrating her birthday today. On the occasion of Beyonce’s birthday, here is a quiz based on her journey and trivia.

Beyonce Quiz

1. What is Beyonce’s full name?

Beyonce Christophe Carter

Beyonce Knowles Carter

Beyonce Giselle Knowles Carter

Beyonce Knowles Carter

2. Beyonce was a part of which American group at the start of her singing career?

Blackpink

Forte

Bas Noir

Destiny’s Child

3. Which among these is the debut album of Beyonce?

The Pink Panther

Dangerously in love

Dram Girls

Bad Romance

4. Which song by Beyonce featured rapper Sean Paul?

Lemonade

Baby Boy

Crazy in Love

Obsessed

5. Which among these is the fifth studio album by singer Beyonce?

4

B’Day

Beyonce

Lemonade

6. Which among these is a collaborative album of Beyonce with husband and rapper Jay Z?

I Am….Sasha Fierce

Everything is love

Obsessed

Me, Myself and I

7. When did Beyonce and Jay Z get married?

2008

2007

2006

2005

8. Beyonce paid homage to Josephine Baker by performing which song at the Fashion Rocks concert?

B’Day

Savage

Black Parade

Déjà vu

9. Which year did Beyonce perform at the Super Bowl event?

2013

2014

2015

2016

10. Which music album of Lady Gaga featured Beyonce?

Telephone

Sour Candy

Alejandro

Paparazzi

11. What is the name of Beyonce’s feature documentary film?

Toot Toot Tootsie

Life Is But a Dream

Blue Skies

My Mammy

12. Beyonce announced her pregnancy on which award ceremony?

Grammys 2011

Oscars 2010

MTV Video Music Awards 2011

BAFTA 2010

13. What is the name of Beyonce’s daughter?

Michelle

Tina

Noach

Blue Ivy

14. Which among these is the clothing line owned by Beyonce and her mother?

Victoria Secret

House of Dereon

Lululemon

Ivy Park

15. What did Guinness World Records name Beyonce and Jay-Z in 2010?

Most Beautiful Couple

Most influencing couple

Lowest Earning Artists

Highest Earning Power couple

Beyonce quiz - answers

Full name of Beyonce is Beyonce Giselle Knowles Carter. She took rapper Jay Z’s last anme after she tied the knot to him.

In late 1990s, Beyonce joined Destiny’s Child as lead singer. It was an American girl group comprised of Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams.

Beyonce released her debut album Dangerously in Love in 2003. The album featured four Billboard Hot 100 top five songs.

Baby Boy is a song recorded by Beyonce featuring Sean Paul. Both artists co-wrote the song with Scott Storch, Robert Waller and Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter.

Beyonce is the eponymous fifth studio album by Beyoncé. The record was released on December 13, 2013, by Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records.

Everything is love is the joint studio album, credited under the name The Carters, and initially available exclusively on Tidal. The pair also released the video for the album's lead single, "Apeshit", on Beyoncé's official YouTube channel.

Beyonce and Jay got married in April 2008 in an intimate ceremony. The duo announced their marriage after 6 months of their marriage.

Beyoncé paid homage to Josephine Baker by performing "Déjà Vu" at the 2006 Fashion Rocks concert wearing Baker's trademark mini-hula skirt embellished with fake bananas

In 2013, Beyoncé performed at the Super Bowl XLVII halftime show, held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Telephone by Lady Gaga featured Beyonce. It was recorded by Lady Gaga for her third EP, The Fame Monster (2009), the reissue of her debut studio album The Fame (2008).

Life Is But a Dream is a 2013 autobiographical television film, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé. The film was released on February 16, 2013, on the HBO network.

In 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, at which Beyoncé performed "Love on Top" and ended the performance by revealing she was pregnant.

Beyoncé and her mother introduced House of Deréon, a contemporary women's fashion line, in 2005. The concept is inspired by three generations of women in their family.

Jay-Z and Beyonce each bring in copious amounts of money and together set a record in 2010 making a combined $122 million.

Image Credits: Beyonce Instagram

