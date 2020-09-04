Beyonce Quiz: Are You An Ultimate Fan Of Queen B? Find Out With This Trivia Quiz

Singer Beyonce started her career by singing in various singing competitions. She rose to fame in the late 1990s as the lead singer of Destiny's Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. Her debut album Dangerously in Love (2003) featured four Billboard Hot 100 top five songs, including the number-one singles Crazy in Love featuring rapper Jay-Z. Beyonce gained major recognition with her song Single Ladies. The singer is celebrating her birthday today. On the occasion of Beyonce’s birthday, here is a quiz based on her journey and trivia.
Beyonce Quiz
1. What is Beyonce’s full name?
- Beyonce Christophe Carter
- Beyonce Knowles Carter
- Beyonce Giselle Knowles Carter
- Beyonce Knowles Carter
2. Beyonce was a part of which American group at the start of her singing career?
- Blackpink
- Forte
- Bas Noir
- Destiny’s Child
3. Which among these is the debut album of Beyonce?
- The Pink Panther
- Dangerously in love
- Dram Girls
- Bad Romance
4. Which song by Beyonce featured rapper Sean Paul?
- Lemonade
- Baby Boy
- Crazy in Love
- Obsessed
5. Which among these is the fifth studio album by singer Beyonce?
6. Which among these is a collaborative album of Beyonce with husband and rapper Jay Z?
- I Am….Sasha Fierce
- Everything is love
- Obsessed
- Me, Myself and I
7. When did Beyonce and Jay Z get married?
8. Beyonce paid homage to Josephine Baker by performing which song at the Fashion Rocks concert?
- B’Day
- Savage
- Black Parade
- Déjà vu
9. Which year did Beyonce perform at the Super Bowl event?
10. Which music album of Lady Gaga featured Beyonce?
- Telephone
- Sour Candy
- Alejandro
- Paparazzi
11. What is the name of Beyonce’s feature documentary film?
- Toot Toot Tootsie
- Life Is But a Dream
- Blue Skies
- My Mammy
12. Beyonce announced her pregnancy on which award ceremony?
- Grammys 2011
- Oscars 2010
- MTV Video Music Awards 2011
- BAFTA 2010
Also Read| 'Dreamgirls' Cast Includes Beyonce, Eddie Murphy & Others; Know Their Characters
13. What is the name of Beyonce’s daughter?
- Michelle
- Tina
- Noach
- Blue Ivy
14. Which among these is the clothing line owned by Beyonce and her mother?
- Victoria Secret
- House of Dereon
- Lululemon
- Ivy Park
Also Read| Beyonce & Jay-Z spotted with Twitter Ceo Jack Dorsey cruising in Hamptons; pics inside
15. What did Guinness World Records name Beyonce and Jay-Z in 2010?
- Most Beautiful Couple
- Most influencing couple
- Lowest Earning Artists
- Highest Earning Power couple
Beyonce quiz - answers
- Full name of Beyonce is Beyonce Giselle Knowles Carter. She took rapper Jay Z’s last anme after she tied the knot to him.
- In late 1990s, Beyonce joined Destiny’s Child as lead singer. It was an American girl group comprised of Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams.
Also Read| Nora Fatehi reacts to allegations of 'Pachtaoge' being 'stolen' from Beyonce's 'Mine'
- Beyonce released her debut album Dangerously in Love in 2003. The album featured four Billboard Hot 100 top five songs.
- Baby Boy is a song recorded by Beyonce featuring Sean Paul. Both artists co-wrote the song with Scott Storch, Robert Waller and Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter.
- Beyonce is the eponymous fifth studio album by Beyoncé. The record was released on December 13, 2013, by Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records.
- Everything is love is the joint studio album, credited under the name The Carters, and initially available exclusively on Tidal. The pair also released the video for the album's lead single, "Apeshit", on Beyoncé's official YouTube channel.
- Beyonce and Jay got married in April 2008 in an intimate ceremony. The duo announced their marriage after 6 months of their marriage.
- Beyoncé paid homage to Josephine Baker by performing "Déjà Vu" at the 2006 Fashion Rocks concert wearing Baker's trademark mini-hula skirt embellished with fake bananas
- In 2013, Beyoncé performed at the Super Bowl XLVII halftime show, held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Also Read| From Beyonce's pregnancy to Taylor's breakup, here are the most iconic VMA reveals
- Telephone by Lady Gaga featured Beyonce. It was recorded by Lady Gaga for her third EP, The Fame Monster (2009), the reissue of her debut studio album The Fame (2008).
- Life Is But a Dream is a 2013 autobiographical television film, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé. The film was released on February 16, 2013, on the HBO network.
- In 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, at which Beyoncé performed "Love on Top" and ended the performance by revealing she was pregnant.
- Beyoncé and her mother introduced House of Deréon, a contemporary women's fashion line, in 2005. The concept is inspired by three generations of women in their family.
- Jay-Z and Beyonce each bring in copious amounts of money and together set a record in 2010 making a combined $122 million.
Also Read| Beyonce calls a little fan after watching her heart-felt reaction to 'Black is King'; Read
Image Credits: Beyonce Instagram
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.