Beyonce's 'Black Is King' Inspires Artists To Create New Nail Art Designs; Check Out Posts

Beyonce's Black is King that recently released on Disney+ has created a tremendous buzz worldwide. The film is all about appreciating and honouring the Black culture. It features a number of different cultures from Black communities all across the world. The album is filled with different iconic moments that have inspired various artists around the globe to create their own looks.

'Black is King' nail designs

Nail stylists have started taking inspiration from Beyonce's look in her latest film Black is King. The film was shot across Africa and the Middle East and portrayed the rich history of Black culture through music, fashion, and beauty.

Kia Stewart, a celebrity nail artist, in an interview with The Zoe Report said that she was a little unhappy as everything in the film was perfect including Beyonce's hair, makeup and wardrobe but there were no standout nail moments. Like many others, the artist was inspired by the cow print scene in Already. A lot of artists are inspired by the pinks and purples in various scenes of Beyonce's Black is King.

Nail artists taking 'Black is King' as an inspiration

Editorial nail artist Trenna Seney has taken inspiration from the film's cow print scene and created a look. She painted her nails white and made brown cow print on it with a catchy brown shimmer nail polish. To imitate Beyoncé's horn headpiece, she added some gold charms on her nails. Take a look at her nail art-

Another artist called Lux K created an abstract nail art look that looks like a zebra print. She also tried an animal print design on the other hand. She captioned the picture as "Black is King was a moment. But it needed a nail moment. If it’s one thing @beyonce does is push us to execute as black creatives. Art is a skillset. I wanted to capture this moment through nails"

Another artist was inspired by Beyonce's Black is King visuals and tried to recreate the theme in the form of nail art. Check out her work below-

Another fan got a Black is King-inspired nail art with similar patterns. In the caption, it was written how the leopard print was inspired by Beyonce's outfit in the video. Take a look-

About Beyonce's Black is King

Black is King is an American musical film produced and directed by Beyonce. The film was streamed on July 3, a year after the remake of Disney's Lion King. The film tells viewers the story of a young African king who is cast out of the world as a baby. The African king grows up to return home to reclaim his throne. The plot revolves around the people he meets throughout his journey.

