'Bhagam Bhag' Cast And Characters They Essay In Comic Caper

Bhagam Bhag is a 2006 comedy thriller film starring Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. This film is directed by Priyadarshan and written by Neeraj Vora. The story of this film revolves around the members of a drama troupe from India who go to London and fall in trouble after they are framed for a murder.

Things get worse when their actress acts like she is committing suicide. All of this is somehow connected to a recent murder and the lead characters try to escape the cops. The story takes its audience on the journey of the lead actors unravelling the secrets. Here is all you should know about the Bhagam Bhag cast.

All about Bhagam Bhag cast

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is seen in the role of Bunty who is an actor in the drama group. Akshay Kumar is one of the most loved actors in the Hindi film industry and has delivered several hits over the years. Some of his most loved films are Khiladi series, Housefull series, Mission Mangal, Rustom, OMG: Oh My God! and many more. He also has won several awards and accolades including a National Award and a Padma Shri.

Govinda

Govinda is seen in the role of Babla in the film. He also is one of the lead actors of the drama group. Govinda is one of the most loved actors in the Hindi film industry. He has given several hits to the industry like Shola Aur Shabnam, Raja Babu, Hero No. 1, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Partner and Happy Ending.

Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal is seen in the role of Champak 'Champu' Chaturvedi. He is the director and producer of the drama group. Paresh Rawal has been in the film industry for a long time and over the years he has worked in films like Chup Chup Ke, Phir Hera Pheri, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, OMG: Oh My God! and Uri: The Surgical Strike. He has done all kinds of roles in the Hindi film industry and is loved for his performance of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte from the film 'Hera Pher'.

Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta is seen in the role of Aditi or Munni in this film. She is the actress who Bunty finds for working with her and has a suicidal tendency. Lara Dutt made her debut in 2003 with the film Andaaz and since then she has worked in several films. Some of her popular works are Masti, Jurm, Fanaa, Partner, Don 2, and Singh Is Bliing.

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff is seen in the role of Commissioner J.D. Mehra in this film. He is the one who tries to frame the lead actors for the murder. Jackie has been in the film industry for quite some time now and has worked in films like Ram Lakhan, Azaad Desh Ke Gulam, Laawaris, One 2 Ka 4, Hulchul, and Romeo Akbar Walter.

Other cast members include

Rajpal Yadav as Ghulam Lakhan 'Gullu' Singh

Arbaaz Khan as Vikram Chauhan

Shakti Kapoor as Guru

Manoj Joshi as Manubhai Gandhi

Asrani as Ravinder Taneja

Sharat Saxena as Fredrick

Razak Khan as Hakka

Tanushree Dutta as Anjali

