Lesser Known Facts About the Punjabi Superstar Diljit Dosanjh

From being a common man with dreams in his eyes to be one of the most loved Punjabi Star, Diljit Dosanjh, has come a long way. He started his career with Punjabi songs and then also went on to work in several Punjabi films. He then set his next goal to be the part of Hindi film industry and he achieved it. Over the years he has done several Bollywood films including 2019's super hit film Good Newwz. He has a huge fan following who want to know about more and more about him. So here are some lesser-known facts about Diljit Dosanjh:

Lesser known facts about Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh first stage performance was in his underwear

While that actor was on the set of a talk show he had revealed that when he was young, Master Saleem had come to his village to perform and till he arrived Diljit was put on the stage to entertain the crowd. He then revealed that he sang two lines from the song and then he forgot other lines. He also revealed that he performed in a pair of briefs and vest and the villagers applauded him anyway.

Diljit Dosanjh does not own a private jet

It 2017, Diljit Dosanjh had shared a post on his social media where he was seen posting in front of a private jet. In the caption of this post he wrote "New Beginning Starts With Private Jet.” and this led fans to believe that he bought a private jet. But this was not the case Diljit later had clarified that he was starting a new Punjabi film and since there was no flight to reach the shoot location his producers had arranged a chartered plane to take him to and fro the location.

New Beginning Starts With Private Jet ðŸ›© pic.twitter.com/xXC6fmpzAl — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 17, 2017

Diljit Dosanjh’s hit song Do You Know was inspired by Kylie Jenner

A fan had taken to his twitter and had pointed out that in his song Do you Know is he is secretly admiring reality TV star, Kylie Jenner. After looking at this tweet Diljit had responded to the fan and had expressed that it is not a secret and admitted that the song was written admiring her. Take a look

When Diljit Dosanjh first met Salman Khan

Diljit Dosanjh has a lot of fans all over the world but he himself is a big fan of Salman Khan. In an interview with a media portal, Diljit had expressed that he had met Salman Khan on the set of Bodyguard while he himself was shooting for a Punjabi film. He then revealed that after he got the pic with Salman Khan he spent the next 1.5-2 hours looking at the picture.

Diljit Dosanjh is his own boss

While he was on a talk show Diljit had revealed that he cannot keep his partner updated with what he is doing. He then added that he cannot be answerable and said “Meri mummy nahi poochti mere se". He claimed that his mother does not ask him how can anyone else do it.

Diljit Dosanjh's no-kissing clause in his contract

According to a media portal Diljit's contract two main clauses in his contract. One is he will not do any kissing or intimate scenes in his films. And the second clause is that he will not crack any jokes on the Sikh community as it is a very sensitive topic.

