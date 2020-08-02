Iconic Outfits From Movies Quiz: Guess The Outfits From These Movies

People are still spending all their days at home due to the pandemic situation and the lockdown. In this time, many people are turning towards enjoying their holiday virtually and are engaging in several different activities like binge-watching, gaming, and participating in other virtual activities. So we also have come up with a quiz for Bollywood fans. In this quiz, one has to guess the iconic films from the clothes worn by the stars of the film. Take a look here.

Iconic outfits from movies quiz: 1

This movie is now commonly recognised as a feather in the cap of the lead actor. As the story follows the life and travails of a misunderstood singer, the outfit sported by the lead artist grabbed eyeballs. From the handlebar moustache to the military-style buttoned jacket, can you guess which movie is this outfit from?

(source: brainteaser puzzles Instagram)

Options:

Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar

Farahan Akhtar's Rock On

Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy

Shahid Kapoor's Udta Punjab

Iconic outfits from movies quiz: 2

In this film, we see the actor play the antagonist. He is one of the most wanted criminals of his region and is caught once but escapes the jail and fulfils his promise of destroying the life of the officer who caught him. Now the officer seeks revenge to cast this bad guy. Can you guess the film from this outfit?

(source: brainteaser puzzles Instagram)

Options:

Seema Biswas's Bandit Queen

Irrfan Khan's Pan Singh Tomar

Amjad Khan's Sholay

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sonchiriya

Iconic outfits from movies quiz: 3

In this film we see two ace actors competing to win over the heart of one rich actor. While doing this they run into this villain who has caught them to get his money back. Take a look at the outfit to guess which film this is.

(source: brainteaser puzzles Instagram)

Options:

Hrithik Roshan's Krrish

Salman & Aamir Khan's Andaz Apna Apna

Shahrukh Khan's Ra.One

Aamir Khan's Ishq

Iconic outfits from movies quiz: 4

In this film, we see another ace actor taking up the mantel of a historic legend. This character is known to conquer most of India and is all ready to make conquer the rest of India. Take a look at the outfit to guess the movie

Options:

Hrithik Roshan's Jodha Akbar

Arjun Kapoor's Panipat

Ranveer Singh's Bajirao Mastani

Prabhas' Baahubali

Iconic outfits from movies quiz: 5

In this next film, the leading actor is seen as an officer who plays with the rules to make the best out of the situation. He fights the bad and gets justice for victims. He also has a very loving family. Can you guess this officer from his outfit?

Options:

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15

Ajay Devgn's Singham

Ranveer Singh's Simmba

Salman Khan's Dabangg

Iconic outfits from movies quiz: 6

In this next film, we see the actor in the role of a specially-abled person. Her portrayal of a young girl won the hearts of several fans. Guess this film from this outfit.

Options:

Priyanka Chopra's Barfi

Katrina Kaif's Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Katrina Kaif's Jagga Jasoos

Deepika Padukone's Tamasha

Answers