Bhagyashree To Make A Comeback Opposite 'Baahubali' Fame Superstar Prabhas

Maine Pyaar Kiya actor Bhagyashree is all set to make her comeback into films opposite Prabhas, according to a news portal. Speaking to the portal, Bhagyashree gave a bit of insight into her role and how excited she is to make a comeback. The actor has been away from the film industry for quite a while and hence, her fans are eager to watch her onscreen once again.

Also Read | Bhagyashree Shares Hilarious 'laughter Therapy' Video With Husband Himalaya Dasani; Watch

Bhagyashree set to make a comeback opposite Prabhas

Also Read | Arvind Swamy To Star Opposite 'Baahubali' Actor Prabhas In Nag Ashwin's Next Film?

Speaking to an entertainment portal, Bhagyashree mentioned that she has been reading a couple of scripts. The actor added that one of the films she is doing is with Prabhas. She continued saying that the name of the film has not been finalised just yet; however, she is excited about the film. Bhagyashree told the news portal that she had already begun shooting for the film before lockdown; however, since the lockdown, the shootings were halted. Speaking about her character in the film, Bhagyashree mentioned that she finds her character to be quite interesting. She added that she had to learn a different skill set to get into the character.

Also Read | Bhagyashree Opens Up About Her Decision To Leave Industry After Abhimanyu Dassani's Birth

Bhagyashree also mentioned she has another film in the pipeline; however, she refused to provide any details on that film, according to a news portal. Further on, Bhagyashree added that it was due to her son Abhimanyu Dassani and daughter Avantika Dassani that she was forced into doing a film. She mentioned that it was her children who kept pushing her to do a film and thus make a comeback into the film world. Further on, the Maine Pyaar Kiya actor added that she does not regret leaving the Hindi film industry. She continued saying that her priority was always to take care of her children. She said that her entire focus and happiness revolved around her children and having them with her gave her joy. However, she did mention that leaving the industry was a tough choice. After the massive positive responses that Maine Pyaar Kiya received, fans were excited to see more of Bhagyashree; however, the actor quit Bollywood in order to be with her family. She did feature in a few Bhojpuri, Kannada and Marathi films. However, fans were eager to watch her in a full-fledged role for a film.

Also Read | Bhagyashree Shares Beautiful Birthday Wish With Throwback Pics For Her Bestfriend Sheeba

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.