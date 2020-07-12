Salman Khan's Pairing Was Better With Bhagyashree Or Neelam Kothari? See BO Reports

Salman Khan is a popular Bollywood actor whose reel avatar was known to be a ladies man when it comes to his movies from the 90s. Many of his costars have often praised him while some of his on-screen 'jodis' went on to become a massive craze amongst the audience. When the movie Maine Pyar Kiya released in 1989, his pairing with Bhagyashree created a lot of buzz after the humongous success of the film. Even his pairing with Neelam Kothari was well received by his fans. Take a look at whose pairing the audience loved the most!

Salman Khan's movie with Bhagyashree: Maine Pyar Kiya

Sooraj Barjatya made his debut as a director with the film Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. The film is a love story about a poor girl who falls in love with a rich boy Prem. The film stars Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in the lead roles. This 1989 film also established the Bollywood careers for Salman Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo and Laxmikanth Berde.

Even though Salman Khan’s original debut film was Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988, Maine Pyar Kiya made him an overnight star. It was the debut movie for Bhagyashree as well, who soon got married after this movie. This is the sole movie of Salman and Bhagyashree together.

Boxoffice collections: Box Office India described the film as an "all-time blockbuster". The movie gained positive reviews from all over the world. Apparently the movie made Rs 15 crores at that time which is quite big with regards to the 90s era.

Rating: Most critics rated the film with a 3/5 rating. However, the film has a rating of 7.3/10 in IMDb.

After Salman and Bhagyashree’s movie Maine Pyaar Kiya became a box office hit, the duo was all set to appear in their next movie together which was titled Ran Kshetra. However, the movie was ultimately shelved and the audience never got to see the duo together again.

Salman Khan's movie with Neelam: Ek Ladka Ek Ladki

Salman Khan has done three movies with Neelam Kothari, out of which he was paired opposite to her in only one movie. The movie was titled Ek Ladka Ek Ladki and it released in the year 1992. The movie is said to be hugely inspired by the Hollywood movie of 1987 titled Overboard. Apart from this, both appeared in movies like Hum Saath Saath Hain and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai however they weren't paired opposite each other.

Boxoffice collections: The movie is said to have had a box office collection of ₹1.8 crores (according to Bollywood Analysis website).

Rating: The movie received a rating of 5.7/10 on IMDb.

