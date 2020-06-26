Jacqueline Fernandez With Salman Khan Or Emraan Hashmi: Which Pairing Is Better?

Jacqueline Fernandez kick-started her acting journey with Sujoy Ghosh’s Aladin alongside Riteish Deshmukh in 2009. The Kick actor refused to look back since then and has worked in many successful films like Murder 2, Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, among others. Jacqueline Fernandez has worked with many Bollywood stars, although her popular pairing was with Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan. So, let’s see which pairing of the starlet has won the hearts of the fans more-

Salman Khan with Jacqueline Fernandez

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez were seen on-screen in the directorial hit of Sajid Nadiadwala, which was titled Kick. This film introduced this pair together and their sizzling chemistry made fans love them. The film had released in the year 2014 and featured this fresh pair of Bollywood for the first time. The audience not only loved their onscreen chemistry but also praised the performances of the two actors, which made the film one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

After the blockbuster hit film Kick, Salman Khan and Jacqueline joined hands in the year 2018 for Remo D’Souza Race 3. Race 3 was the third installment of Race film series and became Salman Khan’s 4th highest opening day film. So, here are some of their best on-screen scenes that flaunt their chemistry.

Emraan Hashmi with Jacqueline Fernandez

Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez shared the screen space in the film, Murder 2. Initially, Bipasha Basu and Asin Thottumkal were offered the part of the leading female actor, but they both reportedly declined the role. Then the female lead role finally went to Jacqueline Fernandez. Murder 2 starred Emraan Hashmi, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Prashant Narayanan in prominent roles. The film was directed by Mohit Suri. The psychological thriller movie is a quasi-sequel of the 2004-year film, Murder. Murder 2 was released in 2011 and received praise and appreciation from the critics and the audience alike.

The film was commercially successful and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2011. After romancing in Murder 2, Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez are speculated to pair again in an upcoming, untitled film, which is speculated to be a remake of Mahesh Bhatt's 1982 classic film Arth. According to reports, Jacqueline Fernandez and Swara Bhasker have also been roped in for this remake opposite Emraan.

