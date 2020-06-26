Salman Khan With Katrina Kaif Or Lara Dutta: Which Duo Had An Impressive Chemistry?

Dabangg actor Salman Khan’s movies are eagerly awaited by his large fan base. From introducing new actors in the Hindi film industry to his chemistry with his co-stars in his films, the actor has time and again managed to impress his fans. Salman starred opposite several Bollywood actors like Katrina Kaif, Lara Dutta, Asin, and many more.

His chemistry with his co-actors has always been noteworthy. Salman was seen in two movies with Lara Dutta and was seen in over five films with Katrina Kaif. Take a look at their movies to decide whose chemistry was most loved by the audience.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's Quiz: How Well Do Fans Know Bollywood's Bhaijaan? Check Here

Katrina Kaif or Lara Dutta: Which female lead is loved by the audience?

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's films

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan were paired opposite each other in various films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda hai, Yuvvraaj, and many more. While a few have not had an impressive box office record, the majority of their movies have set the cash registers ringing at the box office. Reportedly, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai were the highest-grossing movies in 2012 and 2017, respectively.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s recently released film Bharat received mixed reviews from the critics but emerged as a commercial success all-over. Reportedly, this 2019 movie was made on a budget of approximately ₹100 crores and managed to earn an estimated ₹325.58 crores at the box office.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Or Karisma Kapoor: Whose Chemistry Is Better?

Lara Dutta and Salman Khan's films

Salman Khan and Lara Dutta came together for the first time in No Entry. The film had an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitley. The film was an official remake of 2002 released Tamil language film, Charlie Chaplin. No Entry turned the biggest blockbuster of the year 2005. However, Salman and Lara were not paired opposite each other in this movie.

The second film for which Salman and Lara Dutta came together was Partner, which was inspired by the Hollywood movie Hitched. Although Partner received mixed reviews from the critics, it reportedly turned out to be the fourth highest-grossing film in India. Salman Khan and Lara Dutta’s chemistry was noted in the movie and loved by fans of the actors.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Or Madhuri Dixit; Whose Chemistry Is Better?

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Eyes Diwali Release For 'Radhe,' Chalks Out Dates For 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.