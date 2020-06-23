Mumbai MLA, Congress leader come out in support of Salman Khan, point out his generosity

Though Bollywood stars have majorly remained quiet amid online abuse for Salman Khan in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death but he is receiving support from some names of the political fraternity. Two leaders of the Congress party wrote messages of solidarity for the actor amid the controversy. Zeeshan Siddique and Salman Nizami pointed out the Dabangg star’s generosity to back him.

READ: Sunil Grover Shares Cryptic Note On 'truth & Fact' After Backing Salman; Netizens Divided

Zeeshan Siddique, who is Congress Member of Legislative Assembly from Mumbai’s Bandra, put out a video recently to share an incident he shared with Salman. The leader spoke of an incident from November 2014 where he and his father, former MLA Baba Siddique were in Hyderabad for Arpita Khan’s wedding. Salman is known to be close to the Siddique family, and usually attends their iftar parties, where numerous stars are also present.

During the Sangeet, Zeeshan Siddique recalled spending five minutes with Salman, who asked him what he wanted to do in life. He replied that he wanted to serve and help people.

READ: This Day That Year: Salman Sheds Weight For 'Dabangg 3' & Other Events That Made The News

Salman then asked him how he would give something to someone, the MLA replied that he’d do it with his palm upwards. The actor replied that he always gave with his palms facing downwards. Salman then told him that nothing would be left in his hands in this way and it will reach the recipient fully.

“This incident touched my heart and I always remembered it,” Siddique said.

He then said, “Today, when people point fingers at him or say something bad about him, I feel very bad because if such things are said about such a great person, that’s how you feel. I would not like to point about how many lakhs of people he has touched. I only want to ask if a person could have a thought of giving someone like this (palms downwards), how big will his heart be.”

Here’s the tweet

Today I want to share with you all, a conversation I had with Bhai - #SalmanKhan @BeingSalmanKhan



This incident is very close to my heart, do watch!#BeingHuman pic.twitter.com/zbYjSy2wfc — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) June 20, 2020

Salman Nizami wrote that Salman Khan always supports new talent in Bollywood. The Congress leader also highlighted his charity during the COVID-19 pandemic, and urged all to stop the ‘hate-mongering’ in his name. He also wrote that he loved and respected the actor and used the hashtag #WeStandBySalmanKhan.

Salman Khan has always supported newcomers & talent in Bollywood. Infact stood with India in major crisis, helped poor & needy. Please stop this hate mongering. I love & respect @BeingSalmanKhan bhai. ♥️🙏 #WeStandBySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/VJYnsfh5V7 — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) June 21, 2020

Earlier, Sunil Grover was one of the notable names to have come in Salman’s support. The Bharat star also had a message for the ‘paid trolls’ after his comments invited trolls.

Salman and some more star kids are being ‘blamed’ by netizens for their alleged comments and speculative reports, related to Sushant Singh Rajput, that led to the late actor being allegedly ‘boycotted’ and ousted from films.

READ: Kareena Kapoor Or Sonakshi Sinha: Which Diva Shared A Better Chemistry With Salman Khan?

READ: Sunil Grover Has A Message For 'paid Trollers' After Tweet Supporting Salman Khan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.