Bhagyashree Reminisces Days When She Used To Make Sketches Of Celebrities

Bhagyashree is one of the most talented and loved actors in Bollywood. She is known for her various hits; however, not many know that she is also a talented sketch artist. Amid the lockdown, Bhagyashree shared a series of pictures where sketches of several actors can be seen. Bhagyashree mentioned that she was an artist once upon a time. Further on, the actor added that she used to sketch a long time ago, back in 1986-87. Concluding the caption, she mentioned that she used to love to sketch people who fascinated her the most.

Bhagyashree reminisces days when she used to 'sketch'

In the photo series shared by Bhagyashree, one can see several actors and international stars sketched by her. These celebrities include Amitabh Bachchan, Neelam Kothari, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Madonna, Vivien Leigh, Brigitte Bardot, and Sophia Loren. Bhagyashree seemed pleased with her work and so did her fans who praised her for her amazing artistic skills. What seemed fascinating was the fact that Bhagyashree did not work with Amitabh Bachchan or Madhuri Dixit and yet was fascinated by the two megastars.

Bhagyashree rose to popularity after she appeared in a TV serial called Kachi Dhoop. This serial was Amol Palekar's and aired on Doordarshan in 1987. The actor is best known for her performance in the 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya. She was cast opposite Salman Khan. The film became a huge hit and many fans became eager to watch more of Bhagyashree in upcoming films. However, the actor left Bollywood and acting after she married Himalaya Dassani. She co-starred with her husband in a few films like Tyagi and Paayal. However, despite her leaving Bollywood, she did appear in a few Kannada, Telegu and Marathi films.

Bhagyashree also eventually returned to television with the show Laut Aao Trisha. This show aired on Life OK. The show's run was short-lived and was on air from 2014 to 2015. However, fans were recently delighted to find out that Bhagyashree will be returning to the mainstream cinema soon. According to a news portal, Bhagyashree will be seen next with Prabhas in an unnamed film. Bhagyashree mentioned that she had quit films because she wanted to take care of and focus on her children. However now her children have been forcing her to make a comeback and hence she is planning to go through with their request, according to a news portal.

