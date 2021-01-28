Bhagyashree Treats Fans With A Throwback Picture From 'first Day' Of 'Thalaivi' Shoot

Versatile actress Bhagyashree who will be seen playing a pivotal in the upcoming autobiographical drama Thalaivi took to Instagram and treated fans with an amazing throwback picture from her first day on the shooting set. Clad in a green silk saree with a bun and matching jewelry, the actress piques the curiosity of her fans with her looks. This film is based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Late J Jayalalithaa that will feature Kangana Ranaut playing the role of the protagonist. While captioning the post, the actress wrote, “#throwbackthursday. The first day of shoot of #thalaivi”

Earlier in October last year, the actress had shared a picture on Instagram from the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad while giving a glimpse of her character While captioning the post, the actress expressed her happiness of returning to the sets and resuming work after a long break. The actress also wrote that she is happy to bond again with her first love. In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a silk saree while striking a pose in the film city and on the sets of the film.

The recent picture of the actress garnered much attention from her fans on social media who are excited to watch the actress on the silver screen after a long time. One of the users wrote, “Looks very traditional. Waiting for Thalavi movie to see on the big screen only because of you.” Another user wrote, “Beautiful as always.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Waiting to watch you on the big screen again ma'am.”

Sometime back, speaking about her role, Bhagyashree said in a press statement that, “I play a key role in the film and my character brings about a turning point in Thalaivi’s life. Kangana and I have a lot of scenes together, and the entire team loved our on-screen chemistry. It was fun working with her because she is a fantastic artist, who puts a lot into her performances. It was great to get back to the set after a very long time.”

The movie traces her journey from the glamour world to rise in the political field. Thalaivi was earlier slated for a release in June but has been pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo, Jisshu Sengupta, among others.

