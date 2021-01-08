Actor Bhagyashree Showcases Her Simple And Snazzy Avatars, Leaves Fans Spellbound

Actor Bhagyashree is quite active on social media and never misses out to post some of the interesting glimpses of her life. She recently posted two of her sizzling avatars in the photo sharing platform. The moment it was posted, all the fans rushed to Bhagyashree’s Instagram to shower love on her post. Let’s take a look at the latest upate on Bhagyashree’s Instagram and see how her fans reacted to her spectacular avatars.

Bhagyashree recently took to her Instagram handle and shared yet another delightful post for her fans. In her post, she added two pictures, one of which had her wearing a vibrant yellow coloured saree with an elegant golden border. Her first avatar was more on the traditional side as she braided her hair and put a red bindi on the forehead. She even accessorized her look by wearing a gold chain and paired it with a set of beautiful dangler earrings and bangles. The second one from Bhagyashree’s photos stunned all her fans as her avatar was absolutely different from what she shared earlier. She can be seen wearing a spectacular yellow coloured attire with her glossy hair and smoky eyes. The bold brown coloured lipstick enhanced her entire avatar and left her fans spellbound.

In the caption, she stated how her pictures were simple and snazzy and still, they caught her sunshine. She even added how each of the photos was clicked by two of her special friends. The comment area was then swamped with hearts and fire symbols to depict how adorable and sultry she looked in both of her pictures. Some of her fans even reacted to which of her avatars they liked the most. Take a look at how the fans reacted to Bhagyashree’s photos.

Bhagyashree’s photos

The actor recently shared some of her other snazzy pictures in which she can be seen in a cool white and blue dress and paired it with an amazing pair of sunglasses. She even added another picture of herself with her friend and actor Sheeba as they shared a laugh together. In the caption, she stated how one must have friends that make them laugh, make them do the silliest things and laugh too. She then stated how glad she was to find a crazy dear friend like her.

