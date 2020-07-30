Bhagyashree Shares Update About Husband Himalaya Dasani's Shoulder Surgery, See Post

Actress Bhagyashree recently shared pictures from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where her husband Himalaya Dasani underwent shoulder surgery. Updating her fans about the surgery, the Maine Pyaar Kiya actress shared a picture with her husband post the surgery along with a video while thanking the hospital staff and the doctors for their utmost care during her husband's treatment.

Bhagyashree updates about husband's shoulder surgery

In the picture, Himalaya can be seen sitting on a chair post the surgery with a supports tied on his hand. In the video, Bhagyashree gave a glimpse of their room in the hospital and told the ways the hospital is maintaining a safe and healthy environment for the patients and fellow visitors. While captioning the post, Bhagashree wrote that it’s such a crucial time of the year that nobody wants to ever venture near a hospital but unfortunately due to an accident, the couple were left with no choice, but to get the surgery done as soon as possible. Later, Bhagyashreee thanked Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala for her excellent work and assistance over the case. At last, the actress thanked all the well-wishers for their prayers and wishes.

Bhagyashree’s son and actor Abhimanyu Dasani was the first one to leave a comment under the post. He wrote that his father’s comeback will be much stronger than the set back he has received. Followed by Abhimanyu was actress Yuvika Chaudry who too dropped a recovery comment for Himalaya and wrote, “Get Well Soon.” Apart from Yuvika, actress Pranutan Bahl also wished Himalaya with a speedy recovery and commented, “forever good health and happiness.” Apart from Bhagyashree’s friends from the industry, several fans were also quick enough to send their best wishes to Himalaya for his quick recovery. One of the users sent his best wishes and wrote, “Wishing a speedy recovery,” while a second user asked him to stay positive and keep himself safe amid the pandemic. A third user chimed in and asked about the incident after which the actor had to undergo shoulder surgery. Apart from sending his best wishes, another user hailed the couple for always being each other’s strength even in harsh situations.

