Bhagyashree Is All Praises For 'Radhe Shyam' Co-star Prabhas; Here's What She Said

Actor Bhagyashree, who will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas in their much-awaited film Radhe Shyam, has recently opened up about her experience with the actor. And the actor has only nice things to say about Prabhas. Apart from praising her co-star, the actor also opened about the shooting details and her character in the movie.

During an interview with a news portal, Bhagyashree confirmed that she will be seen starring alongside Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in Radha Krishna Kumar’s film Radhe Shyam. She also went on to reveal saying that she has already shot for the film in Hyderabad and Georgia. The actor further added that they will resume filming once things get back to normal. When asked about her character in the film, she revealed that she is obligated contractually not to reveal any information about her character.

However, the actor went on to talk about her co-star Prabhas. She revealed that after watching Bahubali, she had a certain image of him. But when she met him, he turned out to be a very soft-spoken gentleman rather than a flamboyant personality. She also added that Prabhas is a team player and likes to bond with everyone on set. Bhagyashree also went on to praise his performance in the film Bahubali and the director and the rest of the cast.

Apart from Radhe Shyam, The actor will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi. The movie is based on the biopic of Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Bhagyashree has starred in multiple Tamil and Telugu projects. And talking about starring in diverse films she said that the audience has evolved and is now open to all kinds of content, which is also very inspiring to the writers.

About the film

The film Radhe Shyam is all set to release in the year 2021. The trilingual, big-budget movie will be filmed simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, much like the last few movies of Prabhas. It has also been rumoured that Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of a fortune teller in the film. The film is being helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar and bankrolled by Gopikrishna Movies, ODU Movies, T-Series Films. It has also been reported that the film will get a pan-India release.

