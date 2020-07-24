Bhagyashree Calls Her 'Radhe Shyam' Co-star Prabhas A 'team Player'

The Maine Pyaar Kiya actor Bhagyashree is all set to mark her comeback alongside the Baahubali actor Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in Radha Krishna Kumar's upcoming film, Radhe Shyam. In a recent interview with a daily regarding her highly-anticipated comeback with Prabhas, the 51-year-old was all-praise about the megastar and called him a 'soft-spoken gentleman'. In addition to calling him a humble man, Bhagyashree also revealed that Prabhas is a 'team player'.

Bhagyashree is all-praise about co-star Prabhas

Last year in December, Bhagyashree completed 30 years in the film industry after marking her debut in Bollywood alongside Salman Khan in the blockbuster musical romance, Maine Pyaar Kiya. Apart from being a part of Hindi cinema, the mother of Abhimanyu Dassani has worked in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Marathi film industries as well. She will soon be seen essaying a pivotal role in filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar's upcoming Telugu and Hindi film titled Radhe Shyam.

The Seetharama Kalyana actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Tollywood superstar Prabhas for the first time in the upcoming romantic drama. Speaking about her experience of working with Prabhas for the first time, Bhagyashree spilled the beans saying she had a different perception of him after Baahubali. However, she continued adding Prabhas turned out to be a soft-spoken gentleman, instead of a flamboyant personality. She also revealed that the 40-year-old is a team player and likes to bond with everyone on set.

The highly anticipated film is set to hit the silver screens in 2021. The big-budget film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, similar to Prabhas's last few outings. If the speculations are to be believed, the Saaho actor will be seen playing the role of a fortune teller in the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial.

Meanwhile, apart from Radhe Shyam, Bhagyashree will also be sharing the screen space with Kangana Ranaut in her much-awaited biographical drama, Thalaivi. The film is a biopic of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor J Jayalalithaa. In an interview with the daily, the veteran actor also revealed that she has completed 60 per cent of her portion in the film and is looking forward to resuming the shoot of Thalaivi soon.

(Image credit: Prabhas and Bhagyashree Instagram)

