Bhangra Paa Le Makers Release Peppy 'Ho Ja Rangeela Re' Dance Number; Watch It Here!

Bhangra Paa Le makers have released a dance song Ho Ja Rangeela Re which is the remake of the popular song Rangeela Re from the film Rangeela released back in the 90s. Set in the scenic backdrop of London Bridge and various other infrastructure, the song has an upbeat vibe to it. It also gives an idea about the film. The video has several cutaway shots to the Bhangra dance competitions that is embedded in the main storyline. Leads Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon are seen doing their best dance sequences. The makers released the new song on December 30th, 2019.

Bhangra Paa Le makers of the film have already released their song Bhangra Paa Le which has a groovy party song. Apart from the beats, the song also has some traditional Punjabi lyrics and background score. The release around New Year is perfect for the peppy songs of this film.

Bhangra Paa Le is a dance-themed film that is slated to release on January 3, 2020. Starring newcomers Rukshar Dhillon and Sunny Kaushal, the film will cover timelines of two eternities according to the trailer which released back in September. The dance theme, however, focuses only on Bhangra, a dance form which originated in Punjab and is widely popular in the state. The dance drama is directed by Sneha Taurani and bankrolled by RSVP films.

Watch the complete song from the film Bhangra Paa Le:

