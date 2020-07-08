Ranbir Kapoor And Sister Riddhima Celebrate Neetu Kapoor's 61st Birthday Together

Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been quarantining with her mother Neetu Kapoor after the demise of her father. On the occasion of Neetu Kapoor’s birthday, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a picture with her brother Ranbir Kapoor and her mother. A day prior to her birthday, Riddhima was seen having a ‘pre-birthday dinner’ with her mother. Check out Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s birthday post for her mother.

ALSO READ: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Invites A Few Friends For 'dinner Date' With Mom Neetu Kapoor

Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate Neetu Kapoor's birthday

(Image Credits: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram)

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram and shared a picture with her mother and brother. In the post, she wished Neetu Kapoor on her 61st birthday and called her an 'Iron Lady'. She wrote, “Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma.” [sic] Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are all smiles as they pose for the picture together.

(Image Credits: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram)

ALSO READ: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Celebrates Neetu Kapoor's Birthday Eve In Style; See Pics

In the picture, Neetu Kapoor is seen wearing a black coloured full arms shirt and a pair of similar coloured trousers. She accessorised the look with a heavy necklace and a green coloured bejewelled ring. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wore a white coloured top and pair of blue coloured trousers to complete the look. Ranbir Kapoor wore a green floral shirt, in the picture.

(Image Credits: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram)

In another picture shared by Riddhima, her mother Neetu Kapoor is seen sitting on the armrest of a sofa and posing alongside some balloons with her name on it. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni captioned the post saying ‘My birthday girl’ and posted the picture on her Instagram story. Neetu Kapoor looked divine as she smiled at the camera.

ALSO READ: This Day That Year: Rishi Kapoor Lauded Ranbir Kapoor's Performance In 'Sanju'

Previously, Riddhima took to her Instagram story and shared a picture with her mother Neetu Kapoor and her brother Ranbir Kapoor. While Neetu Kapoor has been a frequent member on her social media. Actor Ranbir Kapoor made a rare appearance as well. While posting the picture, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni called the duo her ‘Always and forever’ in the caption.

(Image Credits: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram)

In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor wore a blue coloured denim shirt and styled his hair in a messy hairdo. Neetu Kapoor wore a red coloured top along with a pair of mustard coloured pants. She accessorised the look with a few beads necklaces. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wore a white coloured shirt and wore a black coloured jacket over it. The trio looked adorable in the picture.

ALSO READ: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Recalls Good Times, Shares Video From Neetu Kapoor’s 60th B'Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.